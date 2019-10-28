A case of two missing juveniles turned into a child abuse case Sunday.

Gabriel Woody, 31, of Gering, has been charged on a charge of committing intentional child abuse and making terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony.

Scottsbluff Police searched for more than an hour Sunday after two boys, ages 7 and 9, were reported missing and had run away from a residence. Family members told police it was not typical behavior for the boys to run away. The boys were eventually located and questioned.

Police questioned the boys, who told them that he had fled the residence because he thought a man, later identified as Woody, was going to stab him. The boy was visibly and audibly distraught and crying while describing the interaction, an officer says in the affidavit.

The boy told police that Woody told him he was going to pop a soccer ball he was playing with and advanced toward him moving a knife in a back and forward motion. The boy said he had the soccer ball clutched toward his abdomen.

Police questioned Woody, he denied attempting to harm the children, but did admit to having a knife while threatening the child.

Woody is being held on a $15,000 bond.