An 18-year-old Gering man faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Charges against Iziah Zitterkopf, alias Esai or Rico Zitterkopf, were filed Wednesday. The charge of forcible sexual assault is a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police responded to the Regional West Medical Center emergency room in March due to a report of a 13-year-old girl having harmed herself. The girl alleged that when she was 11, she had been sexually assaulted. She also alleged that other family members had also assaulted her. The girl had previously been interviewed, but had not disclosed the assault.

An interview was conducted with the girl, who told police at the time of the alleged assault, her family had been living at a Scottsbluff residence and she had gone to her cousin’s home to hang out. The girl told police Zitterkopf had accompanied a relative and she only knew him by the name “Rico.” During the night, she said, she had gone to a bedroom to sleep and he had come into the room. She said he did not leave when she told him to get out, he laid in the bed and she described him as having raped her. She alleged he got off her after she kicked him to make him stop. As he got dressed, she said, he told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

The girl said she had told another cousin about the assault two days later. Police identified Rico through the cousin the girl had visited and learned he had been incarcerated. After attempting to locate him, police made contact with Zitterkopf and his father while Zitterkopf was on furlough. Police learned he was to be released from incarceration in late June and attempted to interview him three times. An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 11 and Zitterkopf was taken into custody on Monday.

Zitterkopf appeared for arraignment on charges Wednesday. He is being held on a $250,00 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.