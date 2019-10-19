GERING - A Gering man faces three felony charges of child abuse and additional charges of domestic assault.

Gering Police arrested Jose A. Gonzalez, 43, on Thursday, Oct. 17. Gonzalez has been charged with three counts of child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; and third-degree domestic assault, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to a complaint, incidents involving the child abuse and domestic assault charges are alleged to have occurred during a time from Aug. 1 through Oct. 17.

In an arrest affidavit, a Gering Police officer says police were contacted by a school staff member who reported having overheard a child talking to a classmate, alleging that he was hit by his father and the child suffered bruises. The child had also been heard saying his dad had gotten mad and threw things, causing the child to suffer a bloody nose that day. The child had dried blood on his nose, noticed by the staff member. Administration reported the incident to police.

The child told police he was afraid to go home. Police arranged to interview the child at CAPstone. In the interview, the child disclosed being punched, kicked, and having suffered spankings, hair pulling and ear pulling. The child relayed an allegation that Gonzales had kicked his brother for talking back and that Gonzalez had punched him in the stomach. He said he had also been struck on the top of the head with a cell phone, in addition to other incidents reported by the child. He told police he did not feel safe at home if his mother was not home.

Police interviewed three other children who lived in the home. In interviewing one of the children, she told police Gonzalez had advised them not to talk to police.

At first, one of the children, a boy, denied abuse, but then acknowledged incidents in which police had been called to the home, spankings, and that he had been punched and kicked in the past. He also admitted that he was afraid of the children being separated and placed in foster care. The child admitted to police that all of the children feared Gonzalez. A third boy also told police that he didn’t feel safe at home at times and had suffered being struck and kicked.

The child said the boys’ mother would intervene and abuse did not occur when she was at home. The boys reported knowing that Gonzalez assaulted their mother and that the woman had recorded the man threatening to kill her.

Police questioned the boys’ mother, who police allege admitted she had been with Gonzalez for 10 years and had been afraid of admitting he abused her because of fears she would lose her children. The woman was asked about a recording of Gonzalez threatening her, which she played and had been recorded on Aug. 13. In the recording, Gonzalez told the woman he would kill her if she left. The woman also had photos of bruises she had suffered.

Police arrested Gonzalez, who was arraigned on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 24.