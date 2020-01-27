Gering man sentenced to 20-60 years imprisonment in sexual assault case

A Gering man has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

On Friday, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Joseph Smith, alias Joby Smith, of Gering, to 20 to 30 years imprisonment on two counts of first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Smith had faced two additional misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent, however, those charges were dismissed in November as part of a plea agreement.

Charges against Smith stemmed from an investigation that Gering Police began on July 15, 2019, after being contacted by a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services caseworker. The caseworker advised that a 16-year-old girl alleged she had been sexually assaulted. During an interview with investigators, the girl alleged she had been assaulted by Smith on six occasions. The girl reported the most recent assault to have occurred on July 6, when she alleged he had come into her bedroom and forced her to perform a sexual act. Police interviewed Smith on July 15 after an interview in which he admitted to having sexually assaulted the girl.

With good time, Smith will serve a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. Smith will also be required to register as a sex offender and was ordered to lifetime parole supervision. He was given credit for 202 days already served in jail.