GERING — A Gering man has been sentenced to two to four years in prison on charges that included an investigation in which authorities used a thermal image device to survey a home.

In July, Robert D. Newton,46, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance (LSD), a Class IV felony; and distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana), a Class IIA felony. He was sentenced on Monday to one year imprisonment on each of the possession charges and 24 to 48 years imprisonment on the distribution charge.

Netwton was given 16 days credit for time already served. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

According to search warrants filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, Newton had been under investigation for more than a year when charges were filed against him in January 2019. Investigators had learned from an informant that Newtown had a “grow operation” at his home. The informant provided photos of Newton next to marijuana plants and told investigators that Newton had been growing marijuana outside of the home, but moved the plants inside after the first snow. The man remodeled his basement at that time.

Authorities obtained thermal images of the home and checked with the power company. Officials with the company reported that electrical power input from the home was “quite high” and had doubled from 2008 to 2017. In December 2017, an investigator used a thermal heat device on the residence and reported observing a heat anomaly in the basement structure of the house that was inconsistent with neighboring homes, according to the affidavit. Investigators used that information to obtain a warrant for Netwon’s home in December 2018 and located 77 marijuana plants, a hash extraction lab, large amounts of loose leaf marijuana and quantities of LSD, as well as drug paraphernalia, behind a false wall.

Charges against another man arrested in the case, William Burkhardt, 51, were dismissed.