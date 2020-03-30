A Gering man accused of shooting his 39-year-old son won’t be tried.
Eldon “Bubba” Anthony, 67, of Gering had been scheduled to be tried in April on a first-degree assault, a Class II felony; and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony.
He had been accused of having shot his son, Philip Anthony, of Omaha, on Nov. 11, 2019, at his home. In court affidavits, police alleged that the two men had been involved in an argument. Responding officers located Philip Anthony, who suffered from a gun shot wound in the middle of his chest. Philip Anthony had been transported to Regional West Medical Center, where police said he underwent surgery after the shooting.
Investigating officers stated in arrest affidavits that they observed a broken bottle on the ground. Anthony told police Philip Anthony had been drinking most of the day and Anthony had also had “a couple of beers to drink himself,” according to the affidavit. Anthony told police that Philip Anthony began to argue with his wife, Kathleen, and the woman had left the computer room. Anthony alleged his son got up and “told Eldon that Eldon was going to have to shoot him.” Anthony alleged his son had previously assaulted him in the past, and “when Philip made that statement Eldon feared for his life.” He alleged his son “went after him in what he perceived to be an aggressive manner” and he removed a handgun from a desk and shot his son.
Scott Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said that when interviewed, the victim, Anthony’s son, was refusing to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution of the case.
“He stated that his opinion was that the defendant acted in self defense,” Eubanks said, saying that with Anthony and his son as the only witnesses and both claiming the incident involved self-defense, the case couldn’t be successfully prosecuted.
‘‘Self-defense” is an affirmative defense,” he said. T”he defendant is authorized to use force against another when the actor believes that such force is immediate necessary for the purpose of protecting himself against the unlawful use of force by another.”
Anthony’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, told the Star-Herald: “We appreciate the County Attorney’s careful review of the evidence in this complex case.”
