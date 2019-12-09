Gering mayor outlines process for filling vacancies

Sometime this week, the City of Gering will let the wider public know it’s looking for a new city administrator and will ask interested parties to send in their credentials

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman outlined to council members how the search process is moving along since City Administrator Lane Danielzuk announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Lane has given the city ample time to find his replacement, as he’s retiring at the end of 2020,” Mayor Kaufman said. “We’ve already had several meetings to discuss the job, its description and a review of the compensation package, which we haven’t done in several years.”

With Danielzuk’s announcement, Kaufman began looking for some kind of template to guide the process of finding a replacement. Finding none, the city brought on a facilitator to help.

Cheryl Burkhart-Krisel is with the University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, so her services were without charge to the city.

When she first spoke to the council in October, Burkhart-Krisel said their first challenge was assembling a hiring process that made sense for Gering. They wanted to identify what special aspects about the community should be considered in the hiring process.

“One of the pieces we wanted to propose is that it would be beneficial to think about the future of the city and the kinds of issues it will encounter down the road,” she said. “We want to make sure the person eventually hired would have that kind of expertise so the hire would be a good match for the vision of the city’s future.”

Kaufman said once the position was revisited by staff and necessary changes made, they were ready to advertise for a new city administrator.

“Positions like this are tough to fill,” Kaufman said. “The higher you go up the food chain, the longer the search typically takes. We have sufficient time to find a quality successor.”

Kaufman announced the city was also looking for a new council member in Ward IV, after Phillip Holliday submitted his resignation when he moved out of the district.

“We’ve received numerous phone calls from interested people in Ward IV,” Kaufman said. “Anyone who’s still interested has until Monday at 10 a.m. to submit a letter of interest, explaining why they would like to serve.”

A special committee made up of the mayor and council members will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to conduct interviews with prospective candidates. The chosen candidate will then be announced at a special council meeting at noon on Monday, Dec. 23.

Holliday had been re-elected to a second term in 2018, so his successor will serve out the remaining three years before running for another term in 2022, if the candidate so chooses.

The four council members up for re-election in 2020 are Susan Wiedeman in Ward I, Michael Gillen in Ward II, Ben Backus in Ward III and Troy Cowan in Ward IV.

Backus has already filed to run for his second term. “The first time I ran it was an anxious waiting game to see who was going to file and whether I wanted to do it,” he said. “I put my name out there early so people would know who would be running.”

Backus said he’s learned a lot during his first four years and would like to continue working on holding down spending and reducing the city’s budget whenever practical.

At the start of Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Kaufman presented awards for service to the city to Phillip Holliday as a council member, and to his father Brent Holliday for his service on the city’s LB 840 committee for economic development projects.