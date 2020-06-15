The opening day of the Gering Municipal Pool drew people of all ages.

“Obviously the opening of the pool is what the kids have been waiting for,” Jill Trautman said. “It still makes you a little nervous and cautious. I am so glad they worked with the city, so it can be as safe as possible for the kids.”

Trautman said her three kids were excited to swim. since the pool provides one of the few activities that hasn't been canceled.

Gering City Pool Manager Ben Veilleux said the first day went well and he was pleased the pool stayed within capacity numbers early on, so everyone could enjoy the facilities without having to be turned away.

With staff members patrolling the pool and deck areas, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces every 30 minutes and cashiers keeping count of occupancy numbers, Veilleux said, opening day was running smoothly in terms of keeping health safety as a priority.

“So far everything has been going well, and luckily we got everything ready in time to open today,” Veilleux said.

All normal functioning areas of the pool such as the slides and diving board are open and available to the public, Veillux said. More information about swimming lessons will be available in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to increased sanitation efforts, Vailleux said the chlorine in pool water can even provide parents with an increased sense of security due to its sanitizing properties.

Vailleux said they recently extended fence areas to accommodate a higher number of spectators.