Gering opens Christmas season with High Plains Christmas, downtown events

The community returned to reasonable winter temperatures and clear skies as Gering kicked off a High Plains Christmas on Saturday.

Santa’s Village in downtown Gering was open as Santa greeted the public and heard wish lists from younger residents. Hot chocolate and cookies were also part of the fun as parents brought their cell phones for pictures.

Another tradition continued, as a Pony Express rider delivered letters to Santa from Legacy of the Plains Museum west of town.

Casey Debus, a local chapter member of the National Pony Express Association, has been delivering the mail to Santa at every High Plains Christmas since the celebration started in 2002.

After children write their letters at Legacy of the Plains Museum, Debus puts them in a historic saddlebag, called a mochila, jumps on her horse, and heads downtown to Santa’s Village.

“I enjoy seeing all the kids and the people who wave when I’m riding down to the civic center to deliver the mail,” she said.

Debus said she and fellow members of the association also take part in parades and provides speakers to schools and other community groups, telling the story of the Pony Express and the expansion of the West.

“It’s amazing what those people were able to accomplish at a time when there were no roads and the 1,900-mile journey was all on horseback,” she said.

Staff and volunteers, along with the public, were also celebrating at Legacy of the Plains. The Village Players provide Christmas music as kids tried their skill at handmade, traditional ornaments. Volunteers from Scotts Bluff National Monument were there to help.

Anne James, a volunteer at Scotts Bluff National Monument, said they’ve hosted their own celebration in the past. For the past two years, they’ve taken part in High Plains Christmas while the monument’s visitor center is being renovated.

“We have traditional paper and corn husk ornaments for the kids to make,” she said. “They’ve been having a ball. It’s a fun way to make something like kids did in the past. When they’re finished, they have an ornament to hang on their tree.”

Other activities included horse-drawn wagon rides and a campfire for hot chocolate and toasting marshmallows.

Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said he was pleased with how many people showed up for both events.

“There was a lot to do on Saturday, especially after so many things were postponed by last week’s blizzard,” he said. “I really want to thank our volunteers for putting our lights up They did a great job.”

On Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, the museum will have their Christmas light on from 5-8 p.m. so the public can have a different way of seeing the museum.