Gering Police investigate drive-by shooting

Gering Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported in the 700 block of O Street.
Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of O Street at about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses reported that four shots were fired. Gering police put out a notice to stop two vehicles described as leaving the scene. Scottsbluff Police stopped one of the vehicles a short time later in the area of Avenue C and West Overland.
Officers are on the scene and have searched the alleyway between O and N Streets, locating at least .223 caliber casings, according to scanner traffic.
Scottsbluff Police and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's were involved in responding.
