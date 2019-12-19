Gering Police investigate pedestrian collision

Gering Police are investigating a pedestrian vs. car collision that occurred Thursday evening.
Police and Gering Fire responded to Tenth and P Streets shortly after 5 p.m. According to scanner traffic, a man had been struck in the roadway. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Gering Police Sgt. James Jackson said that the details of how the crash occurred were not yet available and no citations had been issued at the scene.
