Clean-up, checking water chemical levels, inspections and other maintenance are about completed as the Gering swimming pool is scheduled to open for the season on Monday, June 15.

The season will probably stay busy as Gering will be the only municipal swimming pool in the immediate Scottsbluff-Gering area that will open this summer season.

Ben Veilleux, who teaches instrumental music at Gering High School during the school year, has a new summer job as manager of the Gering pool.

“It’s been a fun experience working with the kids,” Ben said. “This is the first time I’ve managed anything like this, but I’m a lifelong learner.”

Veillux said he was looking for a summer job with the city and contacted Amy Seiler, Gering’s Parks and Recreation supervisor.

“With Oregon Trail Days being pushed back, I had some extra time,” he said. “Amy told me there weren’t any openings in the parks department but asked if I’d like to be the pool manager.”

He said he has a lot of new things to learn, but both he and Amy agreed that with all the coronavirus restrictions, it was a good idea to have an older adult in a managerial position.

Veillux and the high school students that will serve as lifeguards this season have kept safety as their first priority in getting the pool opened.

“I think the chlorinated pool will help a lot to keep people safe,” he said. “We’re also going to add some more shifts into the rotation so the lifeguards will be walking around to assure people are observing social distancing.”

Veillux said that after the past few months of being cooped up, people are ready to get out for some fun. It might, or might now, have a big impact on attendance at the pool. Many people may not come because they’re still uneasy when COVID-19 is still a threat.

Another safety precaution the city is implementing is an expansion the fenced area around the pool to increase the amount of square footage in the park.

“We should be able to open with a capacity that’s pretty comparable to past years,” Veillux said. “Our capacity here is 337, but with the increased space we’re hoping to get that number down to 260. What we’re looking for is groups of six, six feet apart.”

Depending on what the capacity becomes, hours at the pool might need to be adjusted in order to maintain social distancing guidelines. Hours might also remain the same as last year: from 1-8 p.m.

“There are some extra hoops for us to jump through before we can offer swimming lessons again,” Veillux said. “We’ll wait to see when the new safety guidelines are issued. Hopefully we can get back to having our regular swimming lessons in the mornings from 9 to 11.”

Although he’s only been on the job since June 1, Veillux has been enjoying his new position.

“The kids I’m working with are all high school age or just out of high school,” he said. “They’re right in the age range where I feel comfortable. We didn’t have much turnover in lifeguard staff from last year, so everyone’s pretty familiar with the operation.”

For pool hours and more information, call the swimming pool office at 308-436-1876.