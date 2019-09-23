Gering Public Schools cuts ribbon on newly renovated high school

GERING — The community came out Monday afternoon to tour the newly renovated Gering High School following a cornerstone ceremony and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To begin the festivities, members of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nebraska held a ceremony in front of the school. Masons poured corn, wine and oil over the brick during the ceremony as the celebration of the next chapter at Gering High School begins. The cornerstone ceremony is nearly identical to one used by President George Washington when he laid the nation’s Capitol.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daryl Wills, bond committee and Gering Public Schools Foundation member, expressed his excitement of the renovation.

“I am so elated that this institution where my children went and I have a grandson who is the first freshman group at the new Freshman Academy is going to be here for years to come and I think that’s so important,” he said.

Gering High School junior Kennie McFarland shared her experiences learning through the construction with her classmates. As students and faculty dealt with the growing pains of routing classrooms, no locker rooms and the smells and sounds of a construction site, seeing the final product will help move Gering forward.

“Despite those challenges, we can now look back and see that the process, while not perfect, was necessary and has paved the way for a brighter future for all Gering students,” said McFarland.

Following the ribbon cutting, the community and alumni toured the new high school to see how the project updated the classrooms and space. There were also face painting and limbo stations for students to enjoy.

Third-grader Lynlee Harder showed off her limbo skills Monday evening. Harder also said she likes the renovations.

“I think first it has better lockers and it’s bigger and it’s way more pretty,” Harder said. “The new classrooms are very nice.”

The 155,500-square-foot building features upgraded safety features like latch monitoring exterior doors, security cameras and a single secured entrance. The new Freshman Academy is a 11,000-square-foot space with seven classrooms. The Bulldog cafe and commons area will allow the district to host school presentations and large public events, the auxiliary gym can seat 244 spectators and the main gym has updated air conditioning, restrooms, acoustics and lighting.

As part of the renovation project, the district also announced new career pathways available to students. The pathways include: business, marketing and management; agriculture, food and natural resources; communication, arts and technology; skills and technical sciences; health sciences; human sciences and education.

Western Nebraska Community College College NOW! director Julia Newman looks forward to the partnership with high school students and WNCC.

“Gering High School has had a long and successful history of dual credit programming,” Newman said. “I envision an even more thoughtful, productive and inclusive partnership between WNCC and Gering Public Schools in the coming years.”

The event kicked off a district-wide homecoming celebration as students and faculty dressed in paradise-themed attire everyday. Students held a pep rally in the new gym at 7 p.m.

lauren.brant@starherald.com