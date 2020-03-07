Gering Public Schools hired Carrie Johns to fulfill the duties of an agriculture education instructor at Gering High School for the 2020-21 academic year.

As an agriculture instructor at GHS, Johns will guide the implementation of the agriculture, food, and natural resources career pathway as well as launch a Gering FFA chapter.

Not growing up on a farm nor ranch, Johns said FFA provided her an opportunity to get involved in agriculture.

“It offered me a foot in the door to agriculture and all the opportunities to network and learn more about agriculture,” she said.

Johns grew up in Broken Bow, Nebraska, before earning her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an associate of science from Central Community College in Hastings. She completed her student teaching in 2017 at Scottsbluff High School.

Following her student teaching, she served as an agriculture education instructor at Broken Bow High School for one year where she taught classes in introduction to agriculture, food and natural resources, animal biology, power machinery and plant science. She was also the FFA chapter advisor.

After moving from Broken Bow to the Gering area in May 2018 with her husband, Lincoln, Johns began working at the Panhandle Extension Center with the women in agriculture program.

During the Dec. 17, 2019, Gering Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the board recognized the benefit of an agriculture program for students and passed an agriculture curriculum at Gering High School for the 2020-2021 academic year. Once the job announcement was posted for an agriculture teacher, Johns thought about her future, before deciding to submit an application.

“I really thought about it,” she said. “The position I’m in right now has offered me a lot of opportunities. I started to apply as I thought about it, but didn’t finished the application process until three weeks later. I really wanted to make sure that’s what I wanted to do.”

As she contemplated applying for the position, Johns said she began to envision herself in the classroom. She is passionate about sharing her agriculture knowledge with students and decided she had to apply and see what happened.

The day after she interviewed for the position, Johns received an offer for the position. Since then, she has been pre-planning course curriculum for the 2020-2021 school year.

Within her role, Johns said, “I’m looking forward to being able to provide the opportunities for students that they don’t currently have in agriculture and networking and advocating for agriculture.”

Johns’ teaching style is centered on providing students with information that is applicable to the real world.

“I like to back it up with experience,” she said. “I always like to be able to give students the knowledge and then offer them the real world application for it.”

Being engaged in agriculture for many years, Johns said teaching agriculture to students is important.

“I think it’s important because students need to have the background of where their food and clothing and basic necessities come from and it’s important to be able to appreciate that work that goes into it.”

Aside from understanding where basic necessities come from, Johns said teaching students about agriculture provides them with opportunities that will bring them back to the community to make agriculture better.

Prior to beginning her journey at GHS, Johns wants her students to know “I’m going to try my best to give them every opportunity to succeed and to learn everything they want about agriculture.”

Following the announcement, Rocky Schneider, GHS principal said, “Gering High School is fortunate to have Carrie joining our dynamic team of educators. She has strong experience in ag education, both as a participant and in her professional career. I look forward to watching our ag pathway grow under her vision and leadership.”

As she begins her journey at GHS getting the agriculture program going, she said, “I look forward to getting to know the Gering students and parents, as well as providing students with various opportunities to learn about agriculture, prepare for successful careers and become community leaders.”

Johns and her husband, Lincoln, a GHS graduate, live southeast of Gering.