Staff at Gering Public Schools are working hard to navigate unknown territory in these strange times.

The district announced Sunday that schools would be closed and the focus shifted to online learning until at least May 1.

“The closure announcement also included a piece that it very well may be that we don’t reopen our schools,” Gering Public School superintendent Bob Hastings said during a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday.

Hastings said the district will continue to revisit the decision on a regular basis. He said they’re also trying to figure out what to do with events such as graduation and prom.

“We definitely know there are some things that are going to be canceled or postponed indefinitely,” Hastings said. “Things like prom — we haven’t made a definite announcement yet about prom. Graduation, we haven’t made an announcement with that either.”

He said he didn’t want to get too far ahead of himself, but the district is planning to have a graduation ceremony (and potentially a prom) eventually.

“We don’t know when and we don’t know where,” Hastings said. “We will make sure we have an appropriate ceremony at a time it’s safe to do so. If it’s not until June or July or even August, then that’s when it will be.”

Determining the fate of the musical will be more challenging, thought it’s likely going to be canceled and the same production will be put on next year since the set is already complete.

During the meeting, teachers and administrators outlines the steps they’ve taken to ensure students are able to continue learning outside the classroom

“Judging by the calls I’m getting here at ESU over the last day and a half, e-learning is not a comfort zone for many educators,” board president B.J. Peters said.

Elementary principal Angela Morris said an extended learning plan has been created for each grade level. Packets will be mailed out Thursday and then every two weeks and will include assignments, daily and weekly schedules.

Students will also be receiving weekly calls from their classroom teacher and calls from another teacher in the building.

“You teachers are doing a wonderful job,” she said. “In a time when we are uncertain about different ways to teach ... I think they’re doing an amazing job.”

Middle school principal Shawn Seiler said the majority of his staff were already utilizing Google Classroom for a lot of their school work, so many students were already connected. They created a distribution plan for Chromebooks so all of the students would be able to work with their teachers through the platform.

“All 441 kids, as of today, have those in their hands,” Seiler said.

He said they will be outlining expectations for parents and students, and emphasized the importance of staying in touch.

“This is a new endeavor that came to us fairly quickly,” he said. “Delivering learning to kids at home not only requires organization but also requires patience and great communication.”

Students and teachers at the high school level will also be using Google services such as Classroom and Hangouts. Students will receive participation grades and academic grades in their core classes and parents are encouraged to take advantage of Infinite Campus to keep track of things.

Director of student services Laura Barrett said the district has also been working hard to ensure that special education students’ needs are being met. Parents will soon hear from their child’s teacher regarding an individualized learning plan.

“This is about meeting a need for our kids and their families,” Barrett said.

Hastings said the district is also working to refund lunch balances back to families, but it may take some time.

“We know that people may need that money right now, so we don’t want it just sitting in an account,” Hastings said.

They will also continue serving meals and have averaged around 450 a day.

Hastings acknowledge that the move to online education has had it’s obstacles, and there will likely be more.

“We want parents to understand that we know this is not going to be perfect for them either,” Hastings said. “We’re just going to do the best we can. We’ll readjust as we go, because that’s the best thing you can do if you’re learning, and we are learning.”