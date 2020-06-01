Although the inherent risk for COVID-19 exposure remains present, the City of Gering parks, playground and recreation facilities are open again as of June 1.

However, city officials remind residents the risk for exposure to coronavirus is present whenever people gather in a public place.

“We value our residents and their safety and understand that children are anxious to play and be active,” said Gering Parks and Recreation Director Amy Seiler. “Residents need to remain diligent about hand washing or hand sanitizing and work hard to social distance and keep space between others whenever possible.”

Seiler reminded people the playground equipment will not be disinfected or sanitized on a regular basis.

New city restrictions allow for no more than 25 people gathered at a playground at one time. Keep children spread out on the equipment as much as possible and keep play groups to six children or fewer.

If playgrounds are crowded, people should consider visiting at a different time when fewer people are present. And of course, everyone is encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer after using the equipment.

Other public facilities also opened on June 1. Gering officials remind people they assume all risks related to exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

City restrooms in the Gering Civic Plaza will be cleaned once daily before noon.

Reservations are being taken again for the park shelter in Oregon Trail Park. Gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people. If the gathering grows larger, guests may be asked to disperse.

Reservations are also being taken for the meeting room in the Robidoux RV Park. Gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer guests at one time.

The Gering swimming pool will be opening soon for the summer season. City staff is anticipating a June 15 opening, but that’s still tentative. More information on hours, pool pass fees, swimming lessons and more will be announced next week.

“We want to see our parks and playgrounds used but we felt we needed to wait and see how things were progressing with the spread of the virus,” Seiler said. “We checked with the Panhandle Public Health District and they told us it would be acceptable for us to move forward with reopening.”

She said the city is strongly encouraging the public to adhere to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ safety guidelines, but ultimately people need to take responsibility for their own health and safety. The city wants to provide the opportunity for people to get outside and be active.

“A lot of our department heads have been working together to find ways to keep people safe,” said Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers. “We looked though our risk management process and determined it’s time to reopen these areas to the city.”

Flowers said the city continues to track emails and phone calls regarding public facilities so they can evaluate the thoughts and needs of community members.