Meeting virtually for the first time, the American Dental Hygienists Association (ADHA) will name a new president later this month — and it’s someone local.

Gering resident Lisa Moravec is site coordinator and instructor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dental Hygiene Western Nebraska division in Gering. During the ADHA annual session coming up June 26-28, she’ll be installed at the association’s new president for the coming year.

The conference had originally been scheduled for New Orleans, but due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the conference will be conducted via Zoom teleconference. It will allow both members and the governing board to witness the installation.

The honor wasn’t a complete surprise. Lisa has been ADHA president-elect for the past year after her peers voted her into the office at the 2019 annual session in Louisville.

Prior to that, she was the ADHA Nebraska State president, then a trustee for the Association and an executive board member.

“Dedication to her profession is something that really drives her,” said Lisa’s husband Mike. “Like a lot of things, she started small and worked her way up. I like to see her get jazzed and excited about continuing the advancement of the dental hygiene profession.”

Mike said Lisa will soon have two full-time jobs. Her current one is teaching in and coordinating the dental hygienist program. The other will be to represent ADHA around the country.

“For right now, I don’t think she can do any traveling,” Mike said. “That could all change as the coronavirus precautions change. Until then, she’ll appear virtually at a lot of different events, like the national conference of the American Dental Association.”

Dental hygienists play a vital role in dentistry because a practice that doesn’t employ a hygienist isn’t offering comprehensive dental care. That’s why the western Nebraska division was organized in 2003 when hygienists were hard to recruit to this part of the state.

Students interested in becoming dental hygienists spend their first two years at an accredited college or university, studying general education as well as biology, chemistry, psychology and other science-related courses. Sixty credits of prerequisite classes are required before an application may be submitted for entrance into the university’s dental hygiene program.

Once accepted, students spend the next two years learning all the skills and experience they’ll need to be successful in that branch of the health profession. They graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene.

The mission of the west division is to bring students to a rural background. They get their education in a rural setting with the hopes they’ll stay in a rural or underserved area. Outside of Lincoln and Omaha, there just aren’t enough providers to meet the demands of the area.

“This March, we shifted to online classes,” Lisa said. “Our students and faculty did a great job in getting the transition made quickly. We figured out how to do simulation labs to keep the educational curriculum moving ahead as scheduled.”

Now in the summer session, classes are planning to return to clinics and patient care before the end of summer.

The west division recently graduated its latest class of dental hygienists. Four students will be entering their second year of studies this fall. Another four first-year students will be starting the program in August.

Lisa said she’s often asked why she chose dental hygiene as a profession. She remembers a quote from Mark Twain that if you find a job you enjoy doing; you’ll never work a day in your life.

“I love that quote because it accurately captures how I feel about my profession,” she said.

