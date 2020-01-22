Gering School Board begins talk about strategic plan

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education discussed an early childhood program, which is one of the district’s strategic plans to implement by 2024 at their January 20 regular board meeting.

Laura Barrett, director of student services, addressed the school board about the community need trending upward for early childhood services. Currently, the district provides early childhood services through three ways: early intervention through a development network, special education and preschool.

Barrett shared information from the Educational Services Unit 13 survey, which included responses from 47 families. The survey results indicates families are interested in various educational programming. Four families said they are interested in half day programs, 20 families need full day programs, 19 families said there were no needs and nine families wanted home visiting programs.

“Home visiting programming are traditionally for those little infants and toddlers,” she said. “I wanted you to have this information so if we expand, we can see what do our families really need?”

Barrett said many families don’t currently choose Gering’s early childhood programming because it’s not a full day option.

Superintendent Bob Hastings said, “One of the strategic goals we have is an early childhood goal. We’ve been talking for a while about whether we should pursue an early childhood expansion grant for next year. The timing is not necessarily play out well for us.”

Some of the options Barrett shared included staying the course and continue to provide the quality of early education the district offers. Another option is to expand, which could include a partnership with HeadStart. Currently, HeadStart rents out a district building and provides services out of that location. Hastings also mentioned the expansion grant, which is a matching funds grant. The competitive grant deadline is Feb. 3 and is offered annually.

Board member Brent Holliday asked if enrolling students in a full-day program would be best for the student. Barrett said offering a full-day preschool would not be a duplicate of the learning in the morning and in the afternoon.

“Most all-day programs have a nap time and snack times,” she said. “They will serve a meal than a recess piece.”

The program would be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to keep the times in line with the school.

Some of the other factors to consider are before and after school and implementing a program all week.

“It would be very challenging for a parent to find daycare for one day a week,” Hastings said. “Quite franklly, it’s a question we don’t have a good answer to yet.”

The district currently provides early childhood services to 117 students, ages 3 to 4 years old, with 87 half day slots and 30 full day slots.

lauren.brant@starherald.com