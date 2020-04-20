The Gering Public Schools Board of Education voted on Monday evening to name Gary Cooper as interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.

The contract includes a base salary of $190,000 and states the district will provide housing with utilities to Cooper. The district will not provide health or dental coverage, according to the contract.

Cooper is currently finishing out his contract as interim superintendent at Sandhills Public Schools in Dunning and will begin work at Gering Public Schools in July.

Cooper grew up in Sargent, graduating from Sargent Public Schools before attending Chadron State College where he earned his Bachelor of Science in education.

He received a Master of Arts in physical education and recreation from Kearney State College and followed it with a Master of Science in education - K-12 from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.

He also earned a specialist degree in educational administration from UNK and worked in several Nebraska school districts before retiring.

“I actually retired, supposedly, in 2005 from Grand Island Public Schools,” he said with a laugh.

After retirement, he stayed involved in education by working as an educational consultant for districts in Nebraska and Iowa.

For part of that time, he was also working in interim roles. The first was as a middle school principal at Waverly Middle School, and then he served as interim superintendent at West Point-Beemer Public Schools and Thedford Public Schools before stepping into his role in Dunning.

“This will be my fifth interim position,” Cooper said. “It has its unique challenges.”

He said that an interim role is a districts “Plan B,” when they need time to find the ideal candidate to permanently fill the position. His job is to bridge the gap between the outgoing superintendent and the new one.

“You’re not trying to make big changes,” Cooper said. “You’re just helping them get through that time.”

Cooper said he was impressed by the administrative team at GPS, both in the schools and district offices, which ultimately led him to saying yes to the job. Having strong building leadership is a key part of having a successful district, he said.

“Those individuals are your instructional leaders,” he said. “The administrative team is quite capable of handling anything that’s thrown at them.”