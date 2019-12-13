Gering school board to discuss agriculture curriculum at Monday’s meeting

It’s been eight months since the Gering Public Schools Board of Education first discussed implementing an agriculture program and Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter in the district.

At the Dec. 16 regular meeting, the board is revisiting the topic.

Steve Flower was one of the patrons who addressed the board in April and is excited to hear they are bringing the topic back up.

“It’s fantastic,” Flower said. “After the previous meeting, they said they were going to consider it, but maybe a year down the road. It’s something that needs to be done.”

Flower noted how Gering is a huge agriculture community and almost every school in the valley has an agriculture program, except Gering. If the board were to implement the program and chapter, Flower said it would provide students another way to get involved.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids in FFA to experience other contest they can compete in,” he said. “It’s more extra curricular activities for kids because some kids don’t get involved in sports or music and they like agriculture.”

Flower transferred his students to Scottsbluff Public Schools to provide them with opportunities to participate in FFA and take agriculture courses, since Gering did not have any. Now, he is hopeful the school board and community get behind the program, so students can follow their passion for agriculture.

Compared to when Flower was in high school, vocational agriculture and FFA offer students a large umbrella of industries to work in from natural resources, forestry, mechanics, aquatic farming and Game and Fish. That expansion resulted in the FFA creed being re-written to encompass all the industries.

As the school board considers this agenda item Monday night, Flower hopes they understand the potential.

“It opens more doors of opportunity for their students,” Flower said. “There’s a lot of successful programs in the valley now. They’re all recognizing where we live and how agriculture is the leading industry in Nebraska.”

Alan Held, a Scottsbluff High School agriculture teacher, said the benefit for a school district in having an agriculture program and FFA chapter is bringing awareness to local industries available to students.

“By offering those opportunities, it creates awareness that these careers are available in our hometown,” Held said. “Local economies are founded by agriculture. It’s vitally important for the future of the towns to have employees.”

Schools around the valley are heavily dependent on agriculture, including Gering’s businesses. Since the initial discussion in April, Held is hopeful Gering’s school board got out into the community to see the potential for their students.

“I hope they have done their homework and went out in their community to see that Gering is more of an agriculture based community than even what Scottsbluff is,” Held said.

From banks, law offices and real estate, Held said Gering businesses are directly affected by the local agriculture economy. While it is known the local agriculture economy is struggling, Held hopes the school board does not view that as a negative.

“The agriculture economy is struggling and we all know that,” he said. “I hope they take that into consideration and look at it not as a negative aspect. They can help the economy by providing it with entrepreneurs in the agriculture industry.”

Throughout their research process and discussion, Held hopes the school board has funding set aside for the program. Throughout his time in teaching, he has seen districts implement programs only to bail out because of the costs to keep it operating. Flower also said it’s important for the program to have community support.

“They need to stand behind it and support the program,” Flower said. “Like other activities, they have to raise money for contests.”

Aside from learning skills related to the agriculture industry, students also gain life skills.

“It’s important that the community and the businesses even outside of agriculture understand the kids going through the program make great full-time and part-time employees,” Flower said. “They learn so many life skills. It’s a tremendous opportunity for them, too.”

Gering’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Gering City Council Chambers at 1025 P Street.

