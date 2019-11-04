A Gering Junior High School staff member has resigned after the district was informed of an alleged inappropriate communications between a high school student and a junior high staff member.

In a statement released Monday, Gering superintendent Bob Hastings said: "Last week, we were notified of possible inappropriate communications between a high school student and a junior high staff member."

The district conducted an investigation into the matter as required by law as well as reported the matter to law enforcement.

Hastings said the district collaborated with law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff. The district has contacted all involved persons and parents to ensure students are safe and has taken steps to ensure students are encouraged to report any uncomfortable situations to administration.

The name of the teacher involved has not been released at this time. The Star-Herald contacted Gering Police, but additional details were not yet available.

Hastings said: "The well-being of every student is a paramount priority in our schools. We want to assure our school community that we take swift and consistent action to uphold all policies to maintain student and staff safety."