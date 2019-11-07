Gering teachers get doused after challenge

Fifth grade teacher Hollie Williams reacts to the cold water running down her body as her colleagues look on. Northfield staff volunteered to have a 5-gallon bucket of water dumped on their heads after the students achieved their book fair goal.
Resource teacher Aaron Pierce gasps for air as cold water runs over his body Friday, Nov. 1. Northfield Elementary staff enjoyed an arctic activity after students met the book fair goal. Students had to raise over $1,200 before teachers and faculty had 5-gallon buckets of water poured on them.
As Northfield Elementary principal John Wiedeman gets covered in water, students look on in shock. The students cheered as their teachers and administrators got soaked by 5-gallons of water after achieving their book fair goal. Faculty went outside to the basketball court Friday, Nov. 1 for an arctic splash.
