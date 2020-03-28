A 29-year-old Gering woman has been charged after she allegedly sold methamphetamine to an informant.

Carrie Franks, alias Carrie Left Hand, has been charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance, a Class II felony; and two counts of no drug tax stamp, a Class IV felony.

Franks was arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court on March 25. She is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 3. Left Hand is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Franks is accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant in a controlled buy on April 16, 2019. The informant made contact with Franks and two other females at a Terrytown residence and they traveled to an alleyway in the 400 block of W. 15th Street. The informant alleged that Franks took money for methamphetamine and gave her two baggies of meth. Nebraska State Patrol lab testing confirmed it was methamphetamine and weighed 6.7 grams.

Franks is alleged to have sold methamphetamine on a second occasion, on July 30, 2019. The informant and Franks met at a local health care facility, with Franks allegedly providing a cigarette package with methamphetamine inside it to the informant and the informant giving her cash. The exchange was recorded. Nebraska State Patrol lab testing confirmed the substance to be more than 7 grams of methamphetamine.

The woman is also accused of selling to an informant on a third date, Sept. 11, 2019. The informant and Franks allegedly met in the parking lot of a business East Overland. After the exchange, the informant provided investigators with a baggie of a substance that lab testing later confirmed to be methamphetamine and weighing more than 7 grams.

A warrant for Franks’ arrest was issued on Jan. 22 and the woman was arrested last week.