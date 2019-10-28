HARRISBURG —Since the mid-1980’s, fourth graders around the Panhandle have traveled to Harrisburg, Nebraska, as they visited Flowerfield School. For the past nine years, many of those students have learned about Nebraska history from Flowerfield teacher Lois Herbel.

Herbel, 72, will retire from her role at Flowerfield Nov. 4 as the fall field trips conclude.

“It was a hard decision,” she said. “It took me a year to make it.”

During fourth graders field trip to Flowerfield, Herbel transports them back to 1888 before beginning the school day. As they walk up the steps into the one-room, white school house, Herbel has the girls sit on the left side of the classroom and the boys on the right. While Herbel has impacted thE lives of hundreds of students, she said it was time to step away.

“I think there’s a point where it tells you maybe it’s time to step back,” she said. “I don’t ever want to go to the point where I’ve taken away from kids or from another teacher I’m teaching with.”

Herbel recalled how her children rode on a float announcing the program of Flowerfield School in the 1980’s during Oregon Trail Days.

“It’s been going for over 35 years,” Herbel said.

Prior to the start of Flowerfield, Herbel sat on a committee with several other community members to develop the curriculum for the program. Her job was to visit with retired teachers, who taught in one-room classrooms.

“One of my assignments was to interview teachers, who had taught in one room schools and that was a wonderful assignment,” she said. “I must have talked to five or six.”

Throughout her interviews, Herbel said, “Probably the hardest thing for us is we had to write the history lesson. What was history in 1888?”

As part of that lesson, students learn about the Homestead Act and how people settled the west in search of a better life.

Going through the different subjects in the curriculum, Herbel said she enjoys connecting everything for the students.

“I thoroughly enjoy helping the kids understand what life was like,” she said. “There’s so much that’s intertwined in this curriculum like when I go around and ask them for their names and shake their hands, I’m also teaching them what the chores were for the kids.”

Throughout the school house, there is history about the way school used to be and the students have enjoyed seeing how far education has come. During Joselyn Martinez’s visit to Flowerfield Monday, Oct. 28, she said Herbel taught her about life back then.

“She was a good teacher,” Martinez said. “She taught us lots of things like back in the olden days, they washed their hands with lye soap when they were sick or had ticks. It’s a lot different.”

Teachers have also grown found of their annual visits to Harrisburg and watching Herbel engage with students. Monty Zeiler, a fourth grade teacher at Northfield Elementary, appreciates Herbel’s efforts in educating students about life in 1888.

“For the past two years, I’ve liked her,” Zeiler said. “Some of the words she uses in class the kids don’t understand, she can relate it back to that time.”

As part of the field trip, Zeiler enjoys seeing the students’ look at Herbel and giggle as she tells them the chores they would have done before coming to school.

Zeiler said Herbel does a good job of playing thE role of an 1888 school teacher.

“I hope the person they bring in after her uses her knowledge because the students really enjoy it,” he said.

Once Herbel enters retirement, she said she does not want the students to remember her. She wants them to remember their Flowerfield experience and walk away with background about Nebraska history.

“I’ve been very blessed to teach here for the past nine years,” she said. “It’s just another chapter.”

Jadie Beam, director of professional learning at Educational Service Unit 13, also expressed praise for Herbel.

“She worked with area teachers in the museums to make history come alive,” Beam said. “Lois makes the experience so memorable.”

Watching Herbel interact with students over the past nine years, Beam said, “She makes them feel like a teacher back in those days. She shares experienceS that make the meaning of it come to life.”

Beam said Herbel provided ESU 13 with notice of her retirement at the end of the fall, so they are reaching out to retired teachers who could fulfill that role.

“We are going to replace Lois with one to two other teachers because we don’t see a reason to not continue the program,” Beam said.

With Herbel’s time teaching at Flowerfield coming to a close, Beam said ESU 13 is grateful for her service.

“ESU would like to thank Lois for her years of bringing to light history and making it such a meaningful experience for all our area students,” Beam said. “She will be hard to replace.”

Since the program began, Beam said students have wrote about their Flowerfield experiences as the most memorable moment throughout their schooling.

The school house was previously the first church built in Scotts Bluff County, built by a pioneer homesteader of the Kiowa precinct in the early 1880’s. The school is constructed out of native lumber from pine trees. As years passed and the population declined, the church was sold to the church people of Harrisburg and was relocated to the village in the early summer of 1892 or 1893. To transport the church about 38 miles, it was loaded onto four wagons and pulled by ten horses. The trip took four days to complete.

After the people constructed a new church, the building was sold to George Jones in 1928, who turned the building into a grocery story for 9 years. Jones sold it to Morris A. and Myrtle B. Sandberg, who continued to use the building as a grocery store from 1938 to 1945. For several decades following, the church sat vacant before it was moved to the museum grounds in Harrisburg and renovated for use as the Flowerfield School classroom.

Upon retirement, Herbel is looking forward to traveling the country to go camping and visiting the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I’m going to miss it,” she said. “It’s bittersweet. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s a lot of fun.”