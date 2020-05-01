Gering's Justin Reinmuth discovers passion for education following Hurricane Katrina

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Justin Reinmuth traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, to work with his colleagues in the security division of the U.S. Marshall Department to install ballistic sheet metal and glass into the federal buildings. From that trip and opportunities that arose in the classroom, Reinmuth discovered his passion for teaching.

Growing up, Reinmuth enjoyed taking classes in woods and auto mechanics knowing that he would likely not attend college because his family could not afford it. Through the guidance of two teachers, Reinmuth’s passion for education would not be realized until he was cleaning up debris from Hurricane Katrina.

Jason DeMaranville was a social studies teacher at Gering Junior High School, who Reinmuth said was influential in his life.

“I was in plays with him in junior high and I did some speech stuff with him when I was older,” Reinmuth said. “He always took an interest in me and I would say he was one of those teachers who molded me and I just wanted to do what he did.”

DeMaranville would remain in contact with Reinmuth as he continued through school and into his 20s.

“I wanted to be a teacher because of (DeMaranville) who really meant a lot to me,” he said. “In a rough time in life in junior high when you’re struggling and everything, he always took an interest in me. Even into my mid-20s, he still called me every Christmas to wish me Merry Christmas.”

Art teacher Scott Couch also was influential in Reinmuth’s life.

“Throughout my life, even into my adult life, we became friends and he means a lot to me.”

After graduation, Reinmuth worked at the United States Marshall Department in the security division for 2.5 years. He built cells for inmates and brought various buildings across Colorado, Wyoming and Montana up to stage four security.

“It used to be the Bundy rule for all federal buildings because (Ted Bundy) crawled through the ventilation system,” Reinmuth said. “Then after 9-11, that became the new protocol.”

From that experience, Reinmuth moved to Louisiana for a construction job, which was a subsidiary to the security company. He traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, to view the area before he moved. Then Hurricane Katrina hit. When he came back to live in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans, the landscape was completely different.

“It was dramatic, especially in the lower ninth,” Reinmuth said. “There was nothing left. You would see some people walking around trying to figure out where their house was, but there were some you couldn’t even see where the foundation set. It just took everything.”

While working to clear the debris, he came across an old brick with a stamp dated 1828. He decided to keep it as a memento.

As the company began removing the carpets to prevent the spread of mold, Reinmuth heard the school districts were looking for teachers for the next semester, even if they only had an associate’s degree. He worked with students who were 16 to 18 years old, but had not passed the eighth grade yet to develop their math and science skills. From that experience, he realized he needed to return to Nebraska and earn his teaching degree.

Once he graduated from Chadron State College, Reinmuth began his teaching career in Gering at the Gering Junior High School in 2010.

“My first job was TCAP, which was the Twin Cities Alternative Program,” he said.

For the first two years, Reinmuth worked with students from Gering, Scottsbluff and Bayard who had been removed from the traditional classroom.

Then, he taught high ability learners and a careers class for a year at GJHS.

“High ability learners is similar to what I do in engineering now,” Reinmuth said. “I had the kids do architect, physics, and engineering.”

For the past seven years, Reinmuth has taught classes at the Gering High School.

When he first began teaching at GHS, he taught tech-based classes, woods, construction, electronics and autoCAD. Following the success of his students in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, Reinmuth’s courses have molded into STEM topics.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, Reinmuth is teaching introduction to engineering, advanced engineering, advanced robotics and architectural design.

Throughout his time in the classroom, Reinmuth said he learned “If the kids believe you care about them, not their education, but them as a person, then they will perform for you.”

As part of showing his students he cares, Reinmuth listens to their stories to get to know who they are as they interact throughout the school year.

Besides getting to know his students, Reinmuth operates his classroom under the idea that his role is to teach students, not tell them how to learn.

“We have a couple sayings we use in the classroom and one of them is that my purpose is to teach my students how to fish, not give them fish,” he said.

The purpose behind that idea is to inspire his students to develop their learning styles that work best for them, so they can be successful. As part of allowing his student to develop their learning styles, Reinmuth said his teaching style is controlled chaos.

“I want everyone to be engaged and I know everyone, especially in engineering and building projects where we build and break and test and build and break, that everyone has a little different way of building and learning,” he said. “As long as the end goal is still in mind, it doesn’t really bother me.”

As Reinmuth continues to share his knowledge with his students, he hopes by taking his classes they understand failure is a step toward success.

“I hope they understand they really shouldn’t expect to be successful at something they’re trying to invent for the first time,” he said. “We always use the WD-49 example. It’s called WD-40 because it’s their 40th attempt at a water displacement.”

Reinmuth added, “Don’t be discouraged and use it as a learning tool. If this doesn’t work, why didn’t it work and what can I go do to make it work? I feel like that transcends into their entire life from building a fence to training a dog.”

Living by his mantra that the only constant in life is change, Reinmuth hopes his students understand they need to embrace change and his goal is to help them take a step toward their futures.

“I just want the kids to go out and give them a good step toward what I feel is going to be some of the most lucrative jobs in the future.”

