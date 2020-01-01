Get ready to vote in 2020: Know the deadlines to register and cast your vote

In 2020, voters in Nebraska and across the nation will go to the polls to vote for a wide slate of candidates.

Most importantly, the nation will elect, or re-elect, a president. Members of the House of Representatives are also up for re-election every two years, along with one-third of U.S. senators. For Nebraska, incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer is seeking a second term.

By state law, Nebraska’s primary election is the first Tuesday after the second Monday in May in even-numbered years. In 2020, the primary is on May 12.

The general election is held the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November for even-numbered years. For 2020, the general election will be on Nov. 3.

To vote in Nebraska, persons must be residents of the state and registered voters at least 18 years of age. Persons age 17 can vote in the primary if they will turn 18 prior to the general election in November.

The deadline for registering at the county election commission office is the second Friday prior to an election, which is May 1, 2020. Mail-in registration is also accepted if postmarked on or before the third Friday before an election. Persons may register as Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or Nonpartisan.

Online registration is also available through the Nebraska Secretary of State office at sos.nebraska.gov.

“People can also register to vote when they get their driver’s license by just checking a box,” Scotts Bluff County Election Commissioner Kelly Sides said. “You don’t need to come back to the election office as we verify the address from the driver’s license.”

Starting Dec. 2, 2019, people began registering to run for office. Early registrations are most commonly incumbents who are running for another term.

Sides said those making a first run for office will usually wait to file until later. That’s because the cities and other political subdivisions have until Jan. 5, 2020, to certify which offices will be open for a vote.

In 2020, the deadline for filing for office is Feb. 18 for incumbents and March 2 for non-incumbents.

“Non-incumbents are considered as new filers who aren’t in office,” Sides said. “An incumbent could be running for an entirely office, but would still need to file as an incumbent.”

Scotts Bluff County currently has 24 voting machines that are used in 30 precincts. Although new voting machines will be rolled out this year, the voting method will continue to be filling in the oval by the name.

“We want to keep the paper ballot, even with the new machines,” Sides said. “That allows for accuracy that you voted for who you wanted to. Paper ballots also offer more security.”

Volunteer poll workers are also needed to help cover the county’s 30 voting precincts in both the primary and general elections.

More information about voting, running for office or signing up as a poll worker is available in the County Clerk’s office at the county administrative building in Gering. Information is also available online at scottsbluffcounty.org.

