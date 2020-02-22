Getting some girl time at Girls Day Out

More than 150 women made their way inside the Gering Civic Center in the first 10 minutes of Girls Day Out on Saturday, quickly claiming the limited number of goodie bags offered by Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness.

“It’s been a steady crowd,” Connie Ernest, Star-Herald event and marketing executive, said. “To see it all come to fruition is a nice feeling.”

PHOTOS: Girls Day Out

Ernest has coordinated the event for the past five years, helping it grow from 30 vendors to nearly 70, with attendance increasing from about 400 people to nearly 1,500.

For her, the event is about giving women a day to enjoy themselves as well as giving a boost to local businesses. Many of the vendors were home-based businesses.

“A lot of times people don’t know what they’ve got,” Ernest said. “This helps get the word out.”

Getting the word out is exactly why Ashlee Arrants brought her business, Gel Moment, to the event.

“Not a lot of people know about this product,” she said.

Many of the vendors offered tasty treats, among them was Berry Sweet, owned by Nora Fuentes.

The business has only been around since November when a friend suggested Fuentes start selling her chocolate-covered strawberries after receiving some as a gift.

“It’s been going really well,” Fuentes said. “I never thought it would take off like this.”

She heard about Girls Day Out from another friend and decided to set up a booth. Fuentes started the day out with a table full of strawberries, but by noon they were nearly gone.

In addition to endless shopping options, women could get paraffin wax treatments and massages. There were also demonstrations about how to use multi-cookers and scarf tying.

“This is a way to give ladies a look at what is trending,” Adriana Cardona, assistant manager at Christopher and Banks, said.

Cardona and store manager Rhonda Menghini led the scarf tying demonstrations, providing scarves for attendees to practice with and step-by-step guides.

“We came here for a day of fun,” Tracy Simmons, who attended the event with her daughter Katie, said. “We needed some girl time.”

Ernest said she was pleased with how the event came together. She said that although the event is over, women still have the chance to score a gift card on the Star-Herald's Facebook page.

“If they took any pictures, they just need to tag the Star-Herald and they could win a $25 gift card,” she said.