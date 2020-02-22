Getting some girl time at Girls Day Out

More than 150 women made their way inside the Gering Civic Center in the first 10 minutes of Girls Day Out on Saturday, quickly claiming the limited number of goodie bags offered by Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness.
“It’s been a steady crowd,” Connie Ernest, Star-Herald event and marketing executive, said. “To see it all come to fruition is a nice feeling.”
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Ernest has coordinated the event for the past five years, helping it grow from 30 vendors to nearly 70, with attendance increasing from about 400 people to nearly 1,500.
For her, the event is about giving women a day to enjoy themselves as well as giving a boost to local businesses. Many of the vendors were home-based businesses.
“A lot of times people don’t know what they’ve got,” Ernest said. “This helps get the word out.”
Getting the word out is exactly why Ashlee Arrants brought her business, Gel Moment, to the event.
“Not a lot of people know about this product,” she said.
Many of the vendors offered tasty treats, among them was Berry Sweet, owned by Nora Fuentes.
The business has only been around since November when a friend suggested Fuentes start selling her chocolate-covered strawberries after receiving some as a gift.
“It’s been going really well,” Fuentes said. “I never thought it would take off like this.”
She heard about Girls Day Out from another friend and decided to set up a booth. Fuentes started the day out with a table full of strawberries, but by noon they were nearly gone.
In addition to endless shopping options, women could get paraffin wax treatments and massages. There were also demonstrations about how to use multi-cookers and scarf tying.
“This is a way to give ladies a look at what is trending,” Adriana Cardona, assistant manager at Christopher and Banks, said.
Cardona and store manager Rhonda Menghini led the scarf tying demonstrations, providing scarves for attendees to practice with and step-by-step guides.
“We came here for a day of fun,” Tracy Simmons, who attended the event with her daughter Katie, said. “We needed some girl time.”
Ernest said she was pleased with how the event came together. She said that although the event is over, women still have the chance to score a gift card on the Star-Herald's Facebook page.
“If they took any pictures, they just need to tag the Star-Herald and they could win a $25 gift card,” she said.
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Rich Mueller shows a customer some necklances at the R and J Glass booth during Girls Day Out on Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. In addition to jewelry, vendors offered cosmetics, clothing, home decor and books, among other things.
Kamie Stephen
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Carolyn Phillips assists Cindy Sharp and Joleen Gompert with a project at the Chalk Couture booth on Saturday during Girls Day Out at the Gering Civic Center. Many of the vendors had activities for women in attendance in addition to the wares they offered.
Kamie Stephen
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Nora Fuentes, of Berry Sweet, reached toward a chocolate covered strawberry to serve up to a customer during Girls Day Out on Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. The berries were popular and by 11 a.m., Fuentes had nearly sold out.
Kamie Stephen
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Christopher and Banks manager Rhonda Menghini shares some tips for tying scarves during a demonstration at Girls Day Out on Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. All of the seats at the demonstration were full and several more women lined the walls to learn the art of scarves.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Isla Edmunds, 6, gets a paraffin treatment from Abigail Newsom, owner of Pinned Salon, on Saturday during Girls Day Out at the Gering Civic Center. There were a number of ways for women to pamper themselves, from buying sweet treats to getting a massage.
Kamie Stephen
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Talee Williams reads to little sister Bridget at the Usborne Books and More booth during Girls Day Out at the Gering Civic Center on Saturday. Consultant Taylor Jacovi said she's involved with the company because getting kids interested in reading is important to her.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
Jolene Deer shares information about Monat with an attendee at Girls Day Out on Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. There were more than 60 vendors, many representing home-based businesses.
Kamie Stephen
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Girls Day Out
KAMIE STEPHEN/Star-Herald
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Go to form
Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at
kamie.stephen@starherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.