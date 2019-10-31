Oct.31 has arrived and Gru and his minions have taken over at the Star-Herald.
The Star-Herald wants to see how people in our community are celebrating Halloween this year as they go through the day. Share your photos with us for an online gallery by submitting here.
Photos may also run in our print edition. Include details, including your name.
