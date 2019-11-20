Gering High School remains under construction with work in the auditorium, auxiliary gym and culinary arts.

The auditorium is set to be nearly completed by the end of the week, but work in the auxiliary gym will likely continue through December.

Workers are currently going through the floor installation process in the gym, which includes sealing, staining and resealing. Once that is complete, superintendent Bob Hastings said, “Then we have to stay off of it for a couple weeks while it cures.”

As of Monday evening, Hastings said they had about three-fourths of the maple floor down, but the bleachers need to be moved so they can replace that floor. Hastings added the workers have made good progress in the auxiliary gym, particularly this past weekend.

“A lot happened over the weekend to be honest,” he said. “Friday, when I went over there, they had just put the sub-floor down and by Saturday late afternoon, it was almost a third done.”

While the renovations are taking shape, the district has been working with their insurance company Specialized Engineering Services (SES) to address a water issue after a back flow prevention valve failed.

“One of the big things with this incident is that time was of the essence because winter sports were starting,” he said.

The district insurance company will pay the upfront costs. Behind the scenes, the other insurance companies will work out the costs.

The high school’s auditorium seats are also being installed as students across the district prepare their Christmas concerts.

“It looks like the new seats are coming along well in our auditorium,” BJ Peters, school board president, said.

The seats are about two-thirds installed, which is happening sooner than Hastings anticipated. Having an opportunity to see the new seats, Hastings said they are awesome.

“It’s like sitting down and getting a hug,” he said.

Curtain installation will finish up once all the seats are in, which Hastings anticipated to be by the end of the week. The renovations should be nearly complete for the concert season, which begins Dec. 2.

The carpet down the aisles might not be complete before the concerts start. Workers have ground the glue off the concrete where there won’t be carpet. Painting in the auditorium is planned for the summer.

“It’s nice to hear that those are going in quicker than we anticipated,” board member Josh Lacy said of the gym and auditorium progress.

The old cafeteria’s transformation into culinary arts is also making progress as workers install and hook up the appliances.