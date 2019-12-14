Gering High School is providing seniors with work-based learning opportunities through a partnership with HorizonWest Inc.

During the Dec. 12 media day, Mario Chavez, GHS dean of students, provided information about the partnership as well as the future plans.

Following the implementation of the career academies at GHS, Chavez said the next step was to expose students to the workforce.

“The obvious next step for our students in the career academies is to expose them to what that work will look like,” Chavez said.

The work-based learning opportunity is offered to seniors through a capstone class. From the partnership, the school and HorizonWest are benefiting.

“We were very fortunate to have that partnership with HorizonWest this year and Mr. (Bruce) McCracken and his willingness to allow Anthony to come on the job site and work as an intern side-by-side learning the trade,” Chavez said.

From an employer's perspective, Bruce McCracken, HorizonWest Inc. general manager, said there are business advantages from these opportunities. Historically, they have spent money on trainings for people interested in the industry only to have them to decide to leave the field. Working with the school, students are able to figure out that earlier in their educational and professional careers.

“At this point, Anthony has been able to spend time with our technicians,” McCracken said. “The other advantage for us is we get to see Anthony and how he works in our environment...and see what his work ethic is outside the classroom.”

McCracken said the business is looking at the potential of a diesel technician in the future.

Senior Anthony Walker is currently completing his work-based learning at HorizonWest Inc. where he learns about the trade of diesel mechanics and service. Aside from field skills, Walker has learned the importance of customer service and communication. Throughout the internship, Walker said he is able to learn from technicians.

“They’ve given me the privilege from dumping trash to turning a wrench,” he said. “I didn’t know you actually had to sweep. Sweeping actually has been most beneficial because it gets me to the part where I can kind of sneak into somebody’s bay and visualize what they’re doing.”

Walker has to write one-page journals every two weeks to document his learning.

McCracken said cultivating local talent is the best for the community.

A major component of the career academy is having students get that hands-on experience and apply the knowledge from the classroom. From that opportunity, the school hopes students can determine if that career path is for them before graduating high school.

Moving forward, Chavez said they will have a formalized process to put students with the right placement to get the most out of the opportunity. They will also work to help students with the interview process by discussing questions they may be asked and what they can ask of the employer as well as scheduling an interview.