Girl Scouts battle each other in Cupcake War

ALLIANCE — Area Girl Scouts battled it out on Saturday, Feb. 15 determined to come out of the Cupcake War with a victory.

Young women huddled around tables in the Alliance United Methodist Church, strategizing about ways to fit the competition’s conservation theme while wowing the judges.

PHOTOS: Cupcake Wars

“We’re here to make perfect cupcakes,” Glacia Endicott said. “This is my first year.”

Endicott said that while she doesn’t bake at home, she enjoys making cupcakes. Her team choose to represent the ocean with their sweet treats.

“We’re making a plain white cupcake with blue and white butter cream frosting,” teammate Kortney Hawk said. “We used shortbread crumbs for the sand.”

Each team was required to work in at least one Girl Scout cookie in the recipe, although some teams worked in multiple flavors.

A second team also went with an ocean theme, complete with fondant coral.

“We press them into a mold and they come out looking like this,” Grace Webber said, as she pointed to a colorful piece of coral. “We’ve been thinking about all the problems we’ve been having with the oceans and thought this would represent that.”

Other themes in the competition included camping, forests and insects. While only one flavor of cupcake was required, some teams had multiple treats for judges to try.

The forest-themed batch featured cake pop trees in chocolate cupcakes, and the camping group represented s’mores and peanut butter sandwiches, complete with jelly filling.

The winning team brought three flavors to the judging table: Chocolate, strawberry and honey, representing worms, butterflies and honey bees.

Although the girls were thrilled with their victory, the competition is about more than who can bake the best cupcake.

“While Cupcake Wars is a fun program they are also developing team building, presentation and time management skills,” Krista Blumanthal, program manager for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said.

It’s a creative way to learn sportsmanship, problem solving and following directions while making lasting friendships, she added.

Teams had to make a presentation to the judges, explaining their process and the role each girl played as well as fielding questions.

When asked why conservation was important, Allison Montgomery summed it up: “As Girl Scouts, we want to save the earth.”