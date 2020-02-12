Ladies, it’s time to treat yourself and the Star-Herald has the perfect opportunity.

Girls Day Out is returning to the Gering Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

“There is no cost to get in,” Connie Ernest, event and marketing executive, said. “This is the second year it’s been free, because we want everyone to be able to come.”

Ernest said that women are notorious for not taking time for themselves, and Girls Day Out is a chance for them to do just that.

“This is a day where you can get together with your girlfriends, do some shopping and just hang out — we’ve got something going on all day,” she said.

More than 60 vendors will be on-site, offering a variety of goods ranging from essential oils, to makeup, to jewelry and tasty treats. Among them are Pink Zebra, Berry Sweet, Tori Belle Lashes, Jason’s Honey and Cakes and Creations.

Vendors are coming from throughout the region, with some traveling from Colorado.

“There’s a lot of variety,” Ernest said, adding that the vendor slots are completely full. “We’ve got home-based businesses as well as regular businesses.”

Beyond giving women a chance to shop, the event is a way to help out those businesses, she said.

“A lot of them don’t have store fronts,” she said. “This is a way to let people know that they are out there.”

Ernest said the event has grown consistently over the years, starting out with around 30 vendors and eventually doubling.

“I’m always asking for more space,” she said, laughing. She added that she’s grateful that Rick and Judy Keller, of the Civic Center, have been so willing to help throughout the years. “They are the best.”

The first 150 women through the door will get goody bags from the event’s title sponsor, Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness. Another sponsor, Christopher & Banks, will be giving away five $100 gift cards.

Many of the booths will have swag to give away or contests to enter, in addition to door prizes that will be given out throughout the day.

In addition to shopping and giveaways, the event will feature some learning opportunities. The first comes from Christopher & Banks, who will be offering two sessions of Scarf Tying 101. The presentations will take place at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and will cover a dozen different styles.

At 1 p.m., Tammy Ostdiek will give a demonstration about the various uses of multi-cookers, like the Instapot.

Attendees will learn how to safely operate the appliances while creating quick family meals. It’s also a chance for those who haven’t invested in a multi-cooker to see how they work and decide if it’s something they want to add to their kitchen.

Members of Valley Youth Connection will also be on hand to share information about their program.

Ernest said she tries to keep the event fresh, by switching it up every year — and it’s working. Last year, Girls Day Out drew in around 1,500 attendees.

She said, “It’s just a really fun event that gives women a chance to get out and enjoy themselves.”​