Giving to their communities; Area students donate food to Gift of Love program

The annual First State Bank canned food drive ended Friday as employees collected food from Scottsbluff and Gering schools ahead of the Truck of Love on Saturday, Dec. 14.

To get into the spirit of the giving season, students said they decided to give to help others this holiday season. Aside from providing food for others, classes collected canned and nonperishable food items during a friendly competition with other schools to collect the most goods, based on weight.

Lincoln Heights was the first stop for the day. Before the employees loaded the tomato soup cans, green beans, Ramen and macaroni and cheese boxes into a pick up, principal Kraig Weyrich held an all-school assembly in the gym where he talked about compassion, which is the reason behind the Gift of Love program.

For Tobiah Deines, a Lincoln Heights fifth grader, he wanted to collect cans for the community.

“No matter what you give, it can help a lot of people,” Deines said.

Fellow Lincoln Heights fifth graders Berlin Iles and Marley Wineman also contributed to this year’s Gift of Love event.

“Christmas is about giving, not getting,” Iles said. “I wanted to give because we know people in need who need food and need love.”

Wineman added, “I thought they would like the food and it makes you feel good for what you did.”

At Roosevelt Elementary, students helped consolidate cans into fewer boxes before loading them into the pickup. Fourth graders Arely Martines, Marisole Cabrela and Sophia Garcia spent time Friday morning helping the First State Bank employees load their canned goods.

“Some of the boxes were overflowing,” Garcia said.

Once they started loading the boxes into the truck, Martinez said it’s important to help others.

“Even if it’s just a little can, it will help somebody,” she said. “Helping others means a lot.”

Cabrela added, “It’s OK to give people stuff when you have a lot of it.”

As First State Bank employees visited the schools, First State Bank Marketing Director Becca Tompkins said she was proud to be part of compassionate communities.

“We are so lucky to be in a community with kids who have such bigs hearts,” Tompkins said. “It warms us so very much. I’m glad they talked about compassion because that’s what this is.”