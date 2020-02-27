GJHS students learn science behind duck art

Students combined art and science into a work of art on Monday, Feb. 24 as artist Mary Hunt taught Gering Junior High School students how to draw a duck for the Junior Duck Stamp Competition.

As part of their grades in Keaton Green’s class, students have to submit artwork of a native North American duck or swam for the competition. To help them understand what the judges will be looking for when they narrow down the Panhandle entries for the state contest, artist Mary Hunt and Amanda Filipi, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist, had students identify field marks on the birds they needed to include on their 9-in. by 12-in. horizontal art piece. Aside from teaching the students about the characteristics of different ducks, Amanada also emphasized the importance of research.

PHOTOS: Duck Stamp art

“We want to be scientific, so we need to cite our sources where you got the image of your duck,” she said. “We want to avoid cheating and copying someone else.”

Hunt added, “I would suggest you get between six and ten photos of your bird to make sure you get the right colors and proportions.” Both Amanda and Hunt have judged the competition and showed examples of previous entries that were disqualified because the artist drew the head disproportionately to the body and traced a photograph of a goose standing on one leg.

After a brief overview of the contest and tips on what not to do, Hunt demonstrated how to draw a duck as the students followed along on their own piece of paper. Starting with an oval shape, students placed the body of their duck toward the center of their canvas.

“When you first draw your body, you want to draw an oval,” Hunt said. “If you look at it and it’s a little smaller than you want, just add to it as long as it’s in the right place.”

The next step was to draw a vertical line up from the front of the body, which served as a guide of where to place the head.

Once they had a basic silhouette, Hunt showed students how to make the bird appear to be flying. Green emphasized the extra effort involved in drawing the wings.

“Flying is more advanced and that’s why she (Hunt) mentioned the tertiary feathers,” he said. “You want to make it accurate.”

For seventh grader Jacob Macias, drawing a duck for the contest was a good experience.

“I think it’s cool and a nice way to get your artwork out into the community,” he said.

Throughout the class period, the students worked on adding detail to the birds as well as a scene, taking inspiration from photographs and duck mounts Amanda set on the tables.

“I learned about conservation and what you can and cannot do for the drawing,” Macias said. “There is a lot of detail you have to get into your picture and it has to be accurate enough to be considered.”

Hunt and Amanda circled around the room helping the students with their proportions and details to bring the pieces together. Emily Shepherd worked with Hunt on the details of the duck’s feathers and learned how to make waves in the water.

“It is fun because it helps animals, especially ducks,” Shepherd said. “I learned how to do the waves and details. You have to get those just right because you can figure out a different duck by the little details.”

While some students had never heard about the Junior Duck contest, others remember drawing artwork in elementary school.

“I like any excuse to create art,” Aria Schneider said. “I remember learning about the duck contest from 4th grade.” Drawing her duck, Schneider said a challenge is making the drawing look realistic, but art stretches her creativity.

“I like to create stuff from my own ideas and art is a great cure for my boredom,” Schneider said. “It makes me happy.”

Before the end of class, Hunt gave a quick lesson on adding color to the piece and the importance of layering colors to make darker and lighter colors.

“Your duck can have a really awesome look if you spend time on coloring it,” Hunt said. “I would encourage you to take your time on the color.”

The deadline to enter a piece for the contest is March 16.

For more information about the Junior Duck Stamp Contest and for contest information, visit https://bit.ly/2HY0sv3.