MITCHELL — The FFA Reserve Market Champion goat hasn’t had the life of your average goat.

LeBron, you see, was born at the animal bay at Scottsbluff High School, just a day after his mom was brought to the school by her owner, Allison Carpenter. Born at 5 pounds, LeBron now weighs a healthy 91, and Carpenter is happy that it was her doe that gave birth to LeBron. After the birth, she decided to be the one to raise LeBron.

“It’s really helped all of those students to be able to learn from it,” she said. “It really worked out for us well to have others be able to learn about ag and livestock.”

SHS ag instructor and FFA advisor Alan Held said LeBron was “kind of a big hit at the school,” especially when students were allowed to take part in a contest to choose a name and LeBron was introduced at a school basketball game.

Carpenter said she enjoys showing LeBron and raising goats.

“They’re so much fun to be around,” the soon-to-be high school junior said. “Being with the animals and different livestock really gives you a different way to look at agriculture and to have fun with it.”

With two does to breed, Carpenter said she’s looking forward to another goat.

“The school had a lot of fun learning from him,” she said. “I hope to be able to bring goats back to the school for the students to learn from again next year.”