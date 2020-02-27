Gering firefighters responded to a fire south of Gering involving an animal shelter and a utility pole Thursday morning.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said fire crews were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to a residence on the south side of County Road T and Highway 71. When they arrived, the shelter, a 10 x 20 chicken coop structure being used as a shelter for goats had already been consumed by fire.

One goat died in the fire. All other animals were accounted for, he said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, from within the coop.

Strong winds likely accelerated the burning of the structure, Flowers said. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the corral area and some nearby grass. When firefighters arrived, Flowers said mainly fence posts and debris were burning. The home was not in danger, but Flowers credited his crew with keeping the blaze from reaching nearby grassland, hay bales and other structures.

Flowers said the power pole was burned to the point where it will have to be replaced. He estimated total damage from the fire at $2,500.

Four Gering fire units with 10 firefighters, Roosevelt Public Power and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department responded.