With no school and many people either working from home or not working due to COVID-19, families are spending a lot more time together. Additionally those who live alone may be spending even more time alone as they practice social distancing.

Although it is encouraged to leave your house for only essential trips, you’re allowed to go for a drive or a hike in the Wildcat Hills for some fresh air. For those of you opting for the drive, you really need to watch for bears.

For quite some time, the only bears in the area were at the Riverside Discovery Center. With the zoo’s temporary closure, locals have not been able to get their bear fix. A post on Gering’s Lincoln Elementary Facebook page has bears popping up around the community.

PHOTOS: Bear Hunt

Inspired by the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, a post shared by the school encourages community members to place teddy bears in their windows.

“I saw a post on Facebook about the bear hunt and thought it was a great idea,” Lincoln Elementary preschool teacher Emily Rose said. “I wanted to do it with my own preschool-aged kids because they have not left the house since March 16 and are getting cabin fever.”

She thought it would be a great way to get them out of the house, while keeping them safe in the car. She shared the post on her personal Facebook page, asking if her friends would put bears in the windows for them to find.

Rose ended up with a list of addresses and decided to bring her fellow pre-school teacher Judy Land on to help with the teddy bear effort. The pair decided to share it on the Gering Preschool Remote Learning page that has been set up for families.

Fourth grade teacher Tracy Steele offered to share it on the school’s Facebook page.

“I took her up on the offer to get more families involved,” Rose said.

On Friday afternoon, Rose said her family would be going on a bear hunt later that day.

“The kids are so excited,” she said.

Several school staff members, including Lincoln Elementary secretary Kacey Sell, have added teddy’s to their windows.

“I think this is a unique way to help parents,” Steele said. “We know the tremendous stress that everyone is feeling right now, and this is a way for the family to safely get out of the house and have some fun.”

Sell agreed, pointing out that students have suddenly lost a constant in their lives without much warning.

“At times like these, we need hope, we need light, we need love,” Sell said. “This is a small, simple way that we can show kids (of all ages) that we are still here and we still care.”

She said that while many adults knew a school closure was likely, students didn’t realize when they left for break, they wouldn’t be coming back anytime soon.

“Our students just went home on a Friday and all of the sudden Monday morning their routines got turned all upside down,” Sell said. “The teddy bear hunt gives them a change of scenery, gives mom or dad a little break, and gets them off of electronics and out looking at the world around them.”

Within hours of the school’s Facebook post, comments came in from a number of people who were on board with the scavenger hunt. Shirley Bridges Swanson was one of them, putting bears in her window on J Street in Gering.

“It looked like a fun thing for kids, and since I have quite a group of bears living at my house that haven’t looked outside for some time, I thought I would do it,” she said.

Anybody can participate and all it involves is driving around with an eye out for bears in windows, making it a way to get out of the house with little effort put into planning. Of course, adding your window to the list of those featuring bears is also encouraged.

Bears are popping up in communities around the country. Similar movements encourage people to place other things in their windows, like hearts. Some communities, like Hemingford are taking to the sidewalks.

Children and adults alike are drawing rainbows on their sidewalks, giving those out walking something positive to look at along their route.

They’re also cropping up in windows around the community, reminding everyone that this storm has to end eventually.

“I hope things like this are what they will talk about and share with their grandchildren someday,” Sell said.