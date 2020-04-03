Goshen County Public Health officials were notified of a second case of COVID-19 on April 3.
In a press release, Heather Saul, Goshen County Public Health emergency response coordinator, said the Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified. The patient, a man in his 20s, is currently not hospitalized.
Last week, Goshen County authorities announced its first case on March 27, a woman in her 40s. The source of that case had not yet been detected as community spread or otherwise, Saul said earlier this week.
Local agencies will continue to provide community education about mitigation efforts such as social distancing. Evidence from other affected cities and countries clearly shows that areas that initiated mitigation measures prior to widespread community transmission are significantly better able to address their community’s needs.
