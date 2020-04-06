Goshen County Public Health officials were notified of the third laboratory confirmedcase of COVID-19 on April 5.
According to a press release from Heather Saul of Goshen County Public Health, the individual, a woman in her 20s, is a close contact to a previously identified case.
The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified, she said. To date, Goshen County or Wyoming authorities have not released any potential public exposure sites.
In the Panhandle's 11 counties and Grant County, served by the Panhandle Public Health District, a total of 17 cases have now been announced. On Sunday night, 8 additional cases were announced. Cases have now been reported in Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Cheyenne counties.
An updated list of community exposure sites is to be updated after contact investigations: http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.