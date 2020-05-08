Goshen County businesses make a special Mother's Day donation to Torrington nursing home

Wagner’s Flower Shop will donate flower arrangements, with the helping hand of Goshen County businesses, to recognize residents at a Torrington nursing home in honor of Mother's Day.

Of the residents at Goshen Healthcare Community, 65 mothers will receive a special Mother's Day flower arrangement to display in their rooms while they spend the holiday following COVID-19 health guidelines.

“I think it is even more important to do something like this because they can't see their families in isolation,” Deanna Mitchell, co-owner of Wagner’s Flower Shop, said.

Mitchell and her sister, co-owner Courtney Birkley, said they felt as if right now is an important time to give a special gift to the mothers at Goshen Healthcare Community.

After Goshen Healthcare Community staff reached out to Birkley and Mitchell about purchasing a single carnation to give to each of the mothers who reside at the nursing home, Birkley said they wanted to give them more.

“We wanted to give them more than just a single flower, so we decided we should donate small flower arrangements that will still fit on the tables of their rooms, but last much longer,” Birkley said.

With the help of other Goshen County businesses, Birkley said, they are able to reduce the cost down to the wholesale prices of the flowers, allowing each of the residents to receive a bright and colorful arrangement for Mother's Day.

“We have received donations from AJ’s Soda Shop, First State Bank, Points West Bank and the donation that we are providing as well,” Birkley said.

Due to social distancing and isolation measures, Wagner’s Flower Shop will deliver the arrangements to the nursing home, but will not have the ability to hand deliver the flowers, per usual.

Birkley, Mitchell and a few other employees will be donating their time on top of their monetary donations, in order to provide a this Mother's Day gift to the residents.

“They (the flower arrangements) probably take about 10 minutes each to make, so lets just say it will probably be a late night tonight,” Birkley said laughing.

Due to the pandemic, Mitchell said, the shipping of their typically ordered flowers, originating from places such as South America and California, have been delayed. The two owners are still ensuring residents will receive a unique Mother's Day memento.