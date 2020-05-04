Goshen County officials are collaborating on guidelines regarding businesses and other openings.

According to a press release last week from Goshen County Public Health Office, Goshen County Economic Development, Goshen County, County Health Officer Dr. Marion Smith and other officials are collaboratively working to seek feedback on countywide. The variance guidelines will be shared to restaurants, bars and churches. The County Health Officer willing accept additional feedback from other proposals per the state guidance.

Then the potential variance guidelines will be submitted to the businesses listed above and give opportunity to review and comment on them.

Then after review of the outlined variance guidelines, they will then be returned for a draft to the county health officer and Goshen County Attorney Eric Alden by Wednesday, May 6, at 4 p.m.

Upon final review and approval by both the health officer and county attorney, the variance orders would then be sent to the state health officer for final approval on the countywide variances.

Goshen County will continue to adhere to the third continuation of the Statewide Health Orders that are in effect until May 15, while awaiting the variances approval submitted to the state health officer.

For questions, and or concerns residents may contact Lisa Miller at Goshen County Economic Development, 532-5162, lisa@goshenwyo.com or Heather Saul, Goshen County Public Health, 532-4069, heather.saul@wyo.gov.