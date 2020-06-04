TORRINGTON — It will be a busy weekend at the Goshen County Library.

On Saturday, a parking lot party will kick off the summer reading program. In the Activity Center, a huge book sale will begin.

While there are book sales every year, this one is a little different: It’s all military and war-related.

“The core of it is one donation,” Goshen County Library director Cristine Braddy said. “That was 40 boxes of books.”

Marsha Dreier donated 40 boxes in honor of her husband, the late Lt. Col. Craig Dreier and his love for military history. He’d collected the books over the course of 35 years.

“They’re just amazing,” she said. “These books are in pristine condition. He took very good care of his books, and he obviously loved the subject matter.”

Word spread about the donation, and suddenly, 40 boxes became even more.

“After that one donation, people heard about it and started donating,” Braddy said.

The collection includes military aviation books, magazine, fiction and nonfiction paperbacks, non-fiction hardbacks and a complete series of war history.

“There is wide breadth of information, starting from the Civil War even into more current conflicts,” Braddy said.

The sale, put on by the Goshen County Library Foundation, will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Library Activity Center, 2017 East A St. It is a cash-only sale.

Those who’d like a head start have the option of paying a $10 admission to shop from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday. There is no admission cost for shoppers during the regular sale hours.

Braddy said masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines means that the number of shoppers in the Activity Center at once will need to be limited.

The funds will be used by the Foundation to help support the library.

“A donation like this really is critical for our programming,” said Braddy. “It helps buy additional materials, and fund things like summer reading and family programming.”

Additionally, some of the books were added to the library’s collection to help update the shelves.

“Like most libraries in the country, our funding is very limited,” she said. “The Foundation and Friends of the Library are super important to us.”

Braddy said she’s been receiving calls regarding the Friends of the Library’s book sale, which was initially supposed to take place in April.

“We’re planning to do it in July,” she said. “We are still taking book donations for that.”

Summer Reading Program

The summer reading program is also set to kick off this weekend and continue through Aug. 1. The program will be web-based using an app ReadSquared, where books will be tracked and readers can earn badges. Once all of the badges have been earned, participants can return to the library to get their certificate and a prize.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., library staff will be hosting a kick-off and open house in the library parking lot.

There will be tours of the library, as well as grab bags.

“We’ve chosen eight books for the summer,” Braddy said.

The books will be read over the course of eight weeks, with a new video being published on the library’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and at goshencountylibrary.org each week.

There will be activities that go along with each book.

“The grab bag has everything they need,” she said.

There will be Lunch and Listen videos as well, where a chapter book is read over the course of lunch. These videos will be geared toward middle-school students.

Those who cannot stop by on June 6 can register on the READsquared app or during the library’s current operating hours of 12-3 p.m.

Braddy noted that library patrons are required to wear a mask inside the library. The decision was made to help protect staff members, she said.

Although regular library programming can’t return yet, Braddy said she knew it was important to have a summer reading program.

“I have kids, and here’s what I know: It feels like we’ve already done summer vacation,” Braddy said.

Although homework was still being done, everyone has been cooped up for months.

“Trying to find things to do for kids is super important to us,” Braddy said. “As well as giving families the tools to help their kids grow in literacy.”

For more information about the program or the book sale, email read@goshencountylibrary.org or call 307-532-3411.