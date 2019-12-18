Goshen County schools join for Gala Christmas concert

Torrington High School was the scene of a choral concert of more than 90 students from all Goshen County High Schools on Tuesday evening.

“We’ve always have a combined band concert for the past 10 years, and we decided it was time to offer this to our choir students,” Erin Jespersen, music director at Lingle-Fort Laramie High School said.

Each school, Torrington High School (THS), Lingle-Fort Laramie High School (LFLHS) and Southeast High School (SEHS), practiced for the past few months, and today all gathered to practice for the concert and perform.

Approximately 93 students were involved, with the three music instructors sharing the podium to direct, Brittany Milstead, SEHS music director and Katy Fody, THS choir music director. Plus, a community ensemble joined the choir for their final song.

The choir consisted of more students than LFLHS or SEHS has in their student bodies.

The choir sounded like a large city school chorus.

“It is a great experience for these kids to get to be directed by different directors,” Jespersen added. “Plus, they get the experience of singing with a large group.”

The concert began with students from all three schools filling the aisles of THS auditorium. The voices filled the room from all sides as they sang and filed on to the stage.

Pieces performed were, “Noel,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Glow,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” and “Hallelujah.”