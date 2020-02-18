BAYARD — If you’ve ever wanted to own a golf course, now is your opportunity.

The City of Bayard has listed the Chimney Rock Golf Course for sale at an asking price of $400,000. The price includes the clubhouse and its contents and 20 acres of land, currently leased for farming, adjacent to the golf course. The city had been considering the sale for a couple of months, but made it official with a formal motion during the January City Council meeting. One of the stipulations of any sale would be that the property remain a golf course for a period of time.

“We had a special meeting a couple of weeks ago, it was overwhelming that everybody wants to keep it as a course,” Mayor Greg Schmall said. “That’s one of, if not the best thing that we have. It’s great, so we certainly want to keep it there.”

The Men’s Association is working to try to put something together regarding the golf course, but the listing is now open to the public.

“We’re really hoping somebody comes forward fairly quickly,” Schmall said. “Golf season is nearly upon us.”

In the event that a deal isn’t made quickly, Schmall said the city is prepared to keep the golf course closed for the 2020 season.

“Obviously, we don’t want to let it go to weeds,” he said. “We’ll still do some kind of maintenance program to keep it looking like a golf course for prospective buyers.”

Anyone interested in purchasing or leasing the property should contact the City of Bayard at 308-586-1121.