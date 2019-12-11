Ten years ago, Bud Watson, along with many family members, decided to begin to help raise funds for families who had children with devastating illnesses by establishing Gracie’s Promise Festival of Trees. His own great-granddaughter Gracie, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 11 months, was hospitalized for many months in Children’s Hospital in Denver.

“The expense it takes traveling to the hospital, finding someplace to stay, the gas, the cost of food, the parents having to take off from work, and sometimes, a parent has to quit a job to be with the child, it is all horribly expensive,” Watson said.

His granddaughter lived in Casper at the time of her diagnosis, and fortunately had a family member helping them with housing in Colorado, so they could take Gracie without having to travel from Wyoming. Still, they lost everything.

“They basically had to start over after Gracie got better,” Watson added. “So many kids and families have to go through this. My heart is with the mothers. The mothers are the ones who are with those kids 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We just want to help those mothers out a little with some of those expenses.”

Thankfully, Gracie, now 11, is doing well.

Gracie’s Promise Festival of Trees receives donated trees, holiday crafts and quilts and puts on a silent auction for those items during the holiday season.

Mary Houser, board member of Gracie’s Promise, said, “Every year, we seem to do more and keep helping these children and families. This year we had 48 items, plus a raffle for four homemade quilts, offered by the Quilter’s Club.”

Platte Valley Bank donated the room to hold the tree festival.

“They are always there to help us, making sure we have everything we need,” Houser said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more for than what they give. Truly a great staff and a very user-friendly place.

“Overall, we have helped 84 families. It is pretty much this area, but also Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, and some other states.

Currently, Watson said they are helping 16 families with two more pending.

“So, come the beginning of January, it will probably be boosted up to 18,” he said. “It takes a little money monthly to help get the awareness for the program and bring in the funds. The big boy (God) upstairs, he’s really the one who takes care of the money for us.”

The primary goal was that families that had children with critical or chronic type serious problems could take them to Denver, Billings, Salt Lake City, and other places to get treated. There are nine board members for Gracie’s Promise who set up the guidelines for the applications and have medical personnel on staff who evaluate the forms. They meet once a month to see which ones they can help.

“The money comes in from all over the U.S., it amazes me,” Watson said. “We get many checks from several corporations all over, and we continually get money from the state of Washington — the money comes all over. We get referred from people all around.”

This year, they raised a good sum, and the amount from the raffled quilts helped a lot too.

“One thing I would like everyone to know is 100% of the funds go to our families,” Watson said. “We have mailing expenses, but no one takes a penny, it is all about the volunteers. We have more than 100 volunteers during the year.”

Gracie’s Promise has also held two other fundraisers during the year in the past. For Valentine’s Day, they hold a bake sale and sell Valentine heart-shape cakes. But last year the place they had the cakes stored burned down.

“As of now, I don’t know if we will be doing the cakes,” Watson added. “But if we do, everyone will know about it.”

They also hold a Poker Run, and 5K Run the second weekend in July, which is an all-day affair.

“I just want to thank everyone who has donated all these beautiful trees, crafts and quilts,” Houser said. “They are all amazing people who have helped a wonderful cause.”

If you would like to donate to Gracie’s Promise, send checks to Gracie’s Promise, PO Box 1366, Torrington, WY 82240, or go to their website at graciespromise.org.