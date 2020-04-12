Grocery store workers have received more attention lately for what they do as people scramble to find a gallon of milk or other essential items, but those grocery store workers say they’re just doing what they’ve always done — taking care of customers’ needs.

Fresh Foods co-owner Ben Dishman said his team has really stepped up to the plate under added pressure and increased business.

“Our employees are troopers,” Dishman said. “They come to work every day. They give it their best. They’ve really stepped up. We’ve had a lot more business than normal — I think every grocery store has — and for them to work as hard as they have, I’m really proud of them.”

Main Street Market grocery manager Eric King said the way people are shopping and the

items they are looking for have changed, but the store’s job is to keep up with those needs.

“We’re seeing a lot more people, obviously, eating at home with family, spending more time around the dinner table,” King said. “You also have all the kids out of school and a lot of parents are working at home, so people are going through a lot more groceries. So we’ve seen that.”

Fresh Foods pricing coordinator Christina Rusch and assistant manager Travis Arraj said not much has changed in their areas, just working to keep up with demand.

“We’re fortunate that we’re getting to supply everybody with what they need,” Arraj said.

Produce manager Kevin Hamburger said Fresh Foods has been in a good position to keep up with customer needs.

“It’s been really exciting, really busy,” Hamburger said. “It makes it more challenging just to get the stuff in and get it out on the racks.”

Dishman said customers have been very good to work with and have been understanding, despite occasional shortages.

“Our customers really support us, even when we don’t have a pandemic like this,” he said, “but this has really shown us that they’re here for us, and we’re doing our best to keep the store full, keep the groceries coming in and doing what we can to support them. We’re here for them. We want them to be able to fill their grocery list and their basket.”

Occasionally, there might be a difficult customer, but that’s the nature of the business whether it be a grocery store or a service business. People are going to have bad days and bring it with them to the store, but store representatives have not seen much that would be considered all that unusual.

“I think we’re sheltered being in a small town,” King said. “I would hate to be in the big cities. We’re kind of sheltered, and we’re just a little bit more ... middle America. The people are just a little bit nicer here than they are in the big cities.”

King said Main Street’s employees try to greet customers, and were doing so even before the increased volume of sales that came along with the pandemic, so he said it’s pretty much business as usual.

“It’s just a little bit more business as usual,” King said. “We’ve had some really outstanding customers who have gone above and beyond and said, ‘Thank you for this,’ or ‘Thank you for coming up on the front lines,’ but for us, it’s the job. It’s what we do.”

