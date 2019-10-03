Group discusses growing community's workforce

SCOTTSBLUFF — National site consultant Tim Feemster has spent the past few days in western Nebraska getting an idea for our area’s available workforce. He also shared some ideas about sites that could potentially be developed for new industries.

Feemster is the CEO and managing principal of Foremost Quality Logistics in Dallas, Texas. Hosted by Twin Cities Development (TCD), he toured existing vacant properties in need of redevelopment and properties where business parks are located.

Also during his visit, Feemster met with the educational community at Western Nebraska Community College and with local high schools to learn about their career academy programs.

“They’re on the right track to be very successful,” he said. “I’m pleased that TCD is helping broker a meeting of the minds between the education community and the business community because those two groups speak different languages.”

Education typically speaks the language of diplomas and graduation rates, while the business community wants specific skill sets regardless of the degree.

“It’s a matter of matching up those skill sets with the right employer,” Feemster said. “The college recognizes that and has joined forces with the high schools to make it easier for students to transition from high school into community college then on to a four-year school. That gives students a chance to figure out what kind of career they want to pursue.”

He added that local businesses have available positions today they can’t fill. Through the local education community, they can generate a workforce faster, one with the skill sets needed to meet local business needs.

“The area is much farther along with this than most small communities I’ve seen, so that’s a big plus for you,” he said.

While talking with area business leaders, his focus wasn’t on identifying specific industries for targeting. Instead, Feemster talked about how they would target those industries and if they’re prepared to handle industries that show an interest in the area.

Two industries he did say the area was prepared for were in the areas of warehouse distribution and manufacturing.

“The Gering Business Park is industry agnostic,” he said. “It matches anyone that needs space to build. Rail access and all-direction highway access are both available. And with a smaller workforce to pull from, the area won’t typically attract a large operation that would take thousands or hundreds of people.”

He said the area should chase jobs that will raise the wealth level of the community. That involves raising people’s skill sets so they can move into higher-level jobs. And that’s where the education system comes into play.

“Most companies are looking for people not to just fill entry-level positions,” Feemster said. “They also want people who can learn the business and become company superstars. The owners have good vision from that perspective, which is a plus for the community.”

Keith Ellis, community and economic development director with TCD, said the most important thing they learned was how to do a better job of competing nationally for projects.

“Our high schools and community college have such a partnership that it actually enhances our workforce development impression with site decision makers,” he said. “That’s the main thing we wanted to accomplish during this summit and that’s what we did.”

He said that during a meeting of local manufacturers, the group got some solid input on the basic, essential skills that are needed for employees.

“Learning those skills starts in the home,” Ellis said. “Not every high school graduate needs to go on to a four-year college. We need to do a better job of communicating the kind of quality jobs that are available in our community right now for those with the right skills.”

TCD is planning a final summit on workforce development later this year.