At Sure Shot Gun Range, owner Rich Schank has found himself answering a lot of questions about gun handling and other topics during the seven years that he has owned the Gering gun range.

In recent years, he has also answered a lot of questions to help leaders of security teams at local churches as they set out to establish teams with members who conceal carry. Schank has helped churches, including his own, connect to resources to improve church security and safety.

“It’s kind of a hard line,” Schank said of efforts to improve security and safety at local churches. “You are there (as a church) to nurture people who are hurting, but those can also be the people who want to harm you. You need to be open to share the gospel with people, but you are there to protect the public. It’s a tough line to walk.”

He estimated nine to 10 churches in the area have armed security teams, of which he is aware. Many teams practice at the range, which is open to hosting defense scenarios. Others join in on a men’s fellowship group that Sure Shot hosts once a month or practice individually at the range.

“It is hard to believe that we have to have armed people in a church,” he admits, “but there have been incidents that indicate that it may be necessary.”

He noted that a lot of churches are on busy thoroughfares in their communities and are vulnerable as gathering places.

How to start?

One of the first things that Schank said he advises a church team interested in improving its security is for interest persons to attend a presentation on active shooter or active killing events. Local law enforcement agencies — Scotts Bluff County, Gering and Scottsbluff — all have worked with local churches to discuss security improvements or to provide information. The Nebraska State Patrol also provides a training, called CRAKE (Civilian Response to Active Killer Events), that is available for groups and presentations have been hosted locally.

From there, he said, its time to assess a church — getting to know its facilities, its members, its needs.

“It has to be a complete effort,” Schank said. “You can’t just have people who carry guns. You have to have a plan.”

A church — whether opting to allow its security team to carry concealed or not — should have a documented security plan.

It’s OK to start small

A church can start small, he said, building its efforts as it goes. In the case of First Baptist Church, which began its efforts three years ago, deacon Chris Smith said the plan is small, making it easier to implement, and be built upon.

As security is assessed, Schank said, plans and protocols should call for different incidents such as what to happens if an intruder comes in one door and how to evacuate members of the congregation out of another. He recommends simple things, such as putting into place “security buckets” strategically placed throughout the church and in classrooms. The buckets contain medical supplies and things that can be used to barricade a door, such as door wedges or hammers, or even to get out of a window in the event of a fire.

Schank personally thinks all security team members should be anonymous — or at least not openly identified as he does note that regular church members often know who make up the security team. However, its not an area that all agree, and should be part of the security planning. Bart Bartels, who leads security at Northfield Church, also notes that church’s team wears identification and the church has provided a list of its security team to the Gering Police Department in the event of an emergency.

Require training — and get more training

Team members should complete training. In order to concealed carry in the state of Nebraska, a person must complete an in-person concealed carry course provided by a certified instructor and pass a proficiency test. To conceal carry in a church legally, a person must be a member of a security team that is documented, with information about the completion of the concealed carry requirements on file and kept up to date, Schank said.

He recommends additional training, including CPR/First Aid and Stop the Bleed training or a similar program. Some of the security team will be in the sanctuary or other places with the congregation and won’t be “the first line of defense,” but tasked with other parts of executing a plan, such as getting people out of the building. Those things need to be practiced and plans made ahead of time.

Get more training

Practice scenarios in advance, Schank said.

Schank, who served as a rural fire chief for years, said preparedness for all types of situations is key.

“We pre-planned for fires at all the commercial buildings,” he said of his time serving as a firefighter. The department kept those plans in folders, ready for emergencies.“You knew the people who owned the building, had a blueprint, so that if you got there and had a fully involved fire, you had what you needed to know so that you could get going.”

Similar plans should be in place for a church and its congregation. Churches and their teams need to pre-plan — looking at the building, where someone could get in and how to get persons out.

Practice and test those plans. It’s similar to schools doing drills on a regular basis, he said.

Security teams should practice and train, as a team and individually.

In the case of armed teams, he said, “I believe that teams should shoot together as a team regularly so that each of the members knows what the other members are capable of. That way, in a situation, you are going to know that you can count on them, that they can shoot with proficiency, and to also build camaraderie in the group.”

Some teams practice monthly, others quarterly, Schank said. Exercises can be simple — from learning to clear malfunctions — to more advance, such as practicing shooting from the pocket or other skills.

“The team really needs to work together so that they do not become a hazard to each other in an incident,” he said.

Safety first.

“We emphasize safety here,” Schank said of the gun range. “Safety is the biggest thing. If you do it safely here (at the gun range), you are going to carry safely.”

Keep evaluating your security and safety needs

At many of the churches, Schank said, security teams have become safety teams. They are putting into place emergency preparedness plans for weather or fires. Medical events, such as a parishioner having a heart attack or falling ill, are more commonplace than other events so medical teams are being formed.

Schank also recommends that the church leaders and teams look at their facilities, phasing in security or safety improvements, as needed. He recommends security systems or cameras as one of those needs to work toward.

People also need to know how to use equipment, such as defibrillators, and updated training is needed if there are changes in volunteers or staff.

Check out resources on security, training and other topics

Schank said he refers people to resources that can be useful. One resource, he said he likes is the Sheepdog Ministry, which is available online. He is also a frequent reader of Massad Ayoob, a firearms and self-defense instructor, who has written books, articles, blogs and other resources on concealed carry and security.

Persons who conceal carry, as well as churches, should also consider insurance needs and evaluate those resources. There are a variety of options available and the carrier selected will depend on the individual and church needs. However, Schank said he recommends all persons who conceal carry have insurance to protect themselves.

The Star-Herald interviewed Schank and other church leaders last week, prior to the shooting that occurred in Texas Sunday. Incidents in which security teams prevent or minimize an incident don’t get as much press as school shootings or other shootings where a significant loss of life occurs, Schank said. However, he, Smith and Bartels said they watch those events and share them with team members to incorporate into training or planning.

Schank said: “I don’t know that it (a shooting) is a situation that I ever want to be in, but I think if someone was about to harm someone, especially my family, I think it (shooting an assailant) is something I would do if I had to.”