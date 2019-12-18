Harold E. Abel 12-19, 12-20 FULL

PHOTO

Harold Edward Abel, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Residency Care Center. Cremation has been chosen and private family services will be held at a later date. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made in care of the family. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.

Harold was born in Mitchell, Nebraska on July 5, 1931. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1949 and began farming. He joined the Navy in 1952, serving for 4 years with his brother Robert and reached second class petty officer. After his honorable discharge he returned to farming except from 1960 to 1962, when he was a buyer at Swift and Co.

From 1962 to 1997, Harold farmed near Haig School. He was proud of his many top 10 awards from his beet production. Following a short retirement, he worked for the State of Nebraska and Schafer Elevator. Two of his favorite memories were running the mile at the Nebraska state meet and bowling 299 in 1965.

He will be remembered for his laugh and smile, his love of all things sports (Huskers), and especially his pride of family. Many afternoons he would disappear with Sabrina to go fishing, running through the sprinklers, or letting her dress him up and playing school.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Pat; son Greg (Amy) Abel; beloved granddaughter Sabrina; sisters-in-law Charlene (Glenn) Speer and Francis (Leonard) Abel; brother-in-law Bill (Lenore) Henderson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Amelia Abel, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.