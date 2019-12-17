Harvest Valley Church hosting annual Christmas Dinner in the Valley

“We do this to honor the God we serve in profound gratitude for what He’s done for us.” That’s how Larry Massie described the reason behind Christmas Dinner in the Valley, which has been an annual event since 2003.

As a co-coordinator for the event, Massie said he had been approached by Kevin Mooney, then with KNEB Radio, about hosting a free dinner for the public, similar to Thanksgiving in the Valley.

“Since we started, we’ve fed anywhere from 400 to 1,200 people each year who may not otherwise get a meal on Christmas Day or just want to socialize,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to gather together to celebrate the day.”

For the second year, Christmas Dinner in the Valley will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Valley Church, 743 Winter Creek Drive in Scottsbluff.

“When I used to work with the soup kitchen on East Overland, I started to see that people were living on the edge as far as food and companionship were concerned,” Massie said. “Because of what was happening at Thanksgiving, the need for something at Christmas was apparent. The same population had that need for both holidays.”

He said many of those who come for the Christmas dinner are also receiving Meals on Wheels. So any companionship they experience is when the driver shows up for meal delivery.

“A lot of people can get depressed when they’re alone during the holidays,” Massie said. “We try to help alleviate that a little bit.”

In addition to the meal at Harvest Valley Church, volunteer drivers from around the area are ready to deliver meals to whoever requests them.

“We treat the people who come to the dinner as guests,” he said. “They’re escorted to a table and waited on as if there were in a restaurant. We also have volunteers to stop for a few minutes and visit with our guests. We want to promote warmth and friendship and a lot of people have said they’re grateful just to be around others.”

Melissa Turman is also helping coordinate the event.

“For whatever reason that someone may need or want a meal, that’s what we’re here for,” she said. “We also send meals out to those who are working on Christmas, like police officers and others.”

Christmas Dinner in the Valley is made possible by all the volunteers and by corporate sponsors that don’t want the publicity, but only the opportunity to serve those in need.

People who would like to volunteer can call Larry Massie at 308-436-7554.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to love others,” Turman said. “This meal provides a unique opportunity to show that love in action by meeting the needs of those around us.”